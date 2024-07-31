TJ Hughes department store in Sheffield city centre pictured in October 2012TJ Hughes department store in Sheffield city centre pictured in October 2012
TJ Hughes department store in Sheffield city centre pictured in October 2012

Sheffield retro: Shops not on the High Street any more but which live long in our memories

By Jane Salt
Published 31st Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
Sheffield shopping has changed beyond recognition over the years.

We’ve delved into our archives to look back at just some of the High Street shops we’ve loved and lost over the last 20 years.

In recent years many stores have disappeared from our city centres. Which do you miss the most?

BHS on The Moor, Sheffield, before it closed in the summer of 2016

1. BHS

BHS on The Moor, Sheffield, before it closed in the summer of 2016Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

C & A department store is destined for closure in January 2001. Pictured here is store manage Angela Gormley

2. C & A

C & A department store is destined for closure in January 2001. Pictured here is store manage Angela GormleyPhoto: Barry Richardson (Staff)

Debenhams store on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading, May 15, 2021

3. Debenhams

Debenhams store on The Moor in Sheffield on its last day of trading, May 15, 2021Photo: Dean Atkins

Evans ladies fashion store, Orchard Square, Sheffield, pictured in October 2014

4. Evans

Evans ladies fashion store, Orchard Square, Sheffield, pictured in October 2014Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

