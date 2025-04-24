Our retro photo gallery gives a glimpse of life in the city’s schools back then – showing pupils studying behind their desks, but also enjoying activities, sports and events.
They say your schooldays are the best of your life – how did you find them?
1. Etcetera
The Etcetera Company from Tapton School with the hippos they have made for the Young Enterprise Competion, January 22, 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Soccer team
Sheffield Schools under 14 soccer team pictured in 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. History lesson
Pupils from Totley County School had a lesson in history when they spent a day as Victorian schoochildren at Springfield Junior School, March 11, 1986 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Winners
Computers were presented to, from left, Clare Kelly 13, Sarah Burke 12, Rachel Cook 13 and Gillian Smith 13, after winning an anti shop lifting competition at Notre Dame School organised by Sheffield and District Chamber of Trade, December 19, 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.