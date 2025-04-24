Children of Hucklow First School, Firth Park, Sheffield, dancing round the maypole before an audience of parents in the school yard, May 18, 1983Children of Hucklow First School, Firth Park, Sheffield, dancing round the maypole before an audience of parents in the school yard, May 18, 1983
Sheffield retro: School photos from Sheffield in the 1980s to take you down memory lane

By Jane Salt
Published 24th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s hard to believe that if you were a schoolchild of the 1980s, it was over 40 years ago since you were last in class.

Our retro photo gallery gives a glimpse of life in the city’s schools back then – showing pupils studying behind their desks, but also enjoying activities, sports and events.

They say your schooldays are the best of your life – how did you find them?

The Etcetera Company from Tapton School with the hippos they have made for the Young Enterprise Competion, January 22, 1986

1. Etcetera

The Etcetera Company from Tapton School with the hippos they have made for the Young Enterprise Competion, January 22, 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield Schools under 14 soccer team pictured in 1987

2. Soccer team

Sheffield Schools under 14 soccer team pictured in 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pupils from Totley County School had a lesson in history when they spent a day as Victorian schoochildren at Springfield Junior School, March 11, 1986

3. History lesson

Pupils from Totley County School had a lesson in history when they spent a day as Victorian schoochildren at Springfield Junior School, March 11, 1986 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Computers were presented to, from left, Clare Kelly 13, Sarah Burke 12, Rachel Cook 13 and Gillian Smith 13, after winning an anti shop lifting competition at Notre Dame School organised by Sheffield and District Chamber of Trade, December 19, 1983

4. Winners

Computers were presented to, from left, Clare Kelly 13, Sarah Burke 12, Rachel Cook 13 and Gillian Smith 13, after winning an anti shop lifting competition at Notre Dame School organised by Sheffield and District Chamber of Trade, December 19, 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

