Sheffield retro: Remembering gigs, events and huge crowds at Don Valley Bowl

By Jane Salt
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 05:30 BST
Don Valley Bowl has been used for some major events and gigs over the years, attracting huge crowds.

Our photo gallery, compiled from our archives, takes a look back at some of those events from the nineties and noughties.

Look carefully and you might spot yourself, someone you know or even a couple of famous faces.

What are your favourite memories of being at Don Valley Bowl?

Some of the crowd at the Don Valley Bowl for Party in the Park, August 4, 1996

1. Party in the Park

Some of the crowd at the Don Valley Bowl for Party in the Park, August 4, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

Crowds enjoying the music from the band Selector at the Don Valley Bowl pop festival in July 2001

2. Non stop stage

Crowds enjoying the music from the band Selector at the Don Valley Bowl pop festival in July 2001 Photo: Steve Ellis

Chilling out and enjoying the music at the Pop Festival at Don Valley Bowl, July 2001

3. Time to chill

Chilling out and enjoying the music at the Pop Festival at Don Valley Bowl, July 2001 Photo: Steve Ellis

Crowds inside the Don Valley Bowl at the Non Stop Stage in July 2001

4. Crowds

Crowds inside the Don Valley Bowl at the Non Stop Stage in July 2001 Photo: Steve Ellis

