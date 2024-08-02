Our photo gallery, compiled from our archives, takes a look back at some of those events from the nineties and noughties.
Look carefully and you might spot yourself, someone you know or even a couple of famous faces.
What are your favourite memories of being at Don Valley Bowl?
1. Party in the Park
Some of the crowd at the Don Valley Bowl for Party in the Park, August 4, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Non stop stage
Crowds enjoying the music from the band Selector at the Don Valley Bowl pop festival in July 2001 Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Time to chill
Chilling out and enjoying the music at the Pop Festival at Don Valley Bowl, July 2001 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Crowds
Crowds inside the Don Valley Bowl at the Non Stop Stage in July 2001 Photo: Steve Ellis
