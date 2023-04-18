News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
10 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
13 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
17 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
17 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
17 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
Our picture gallery shows 11 Prime Ministers who came to Sheffield, and the city residents that they met hereOur picture gallery shows 11 Prime Ministers who came to Sheffield, and the city residents that they met here
Our picture gallery shows 11 Prime Ministers who came to Sheffield, and the city residents that they met here

Sheffield retro: Pictures show 11 Prime Ministers’ visits to Sheffield, including Winston Churchill

They were the days that power came to Sheffield – with the most powerful people in the country meeting city residents.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 18th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

We have put together a gallery which shows how 11 people who held the office of Prime Minister made the journey north to visit Sheffield and speak to its residents, including some of the biggest names in politics.

Some of them visited more than once. Winston Churchill for instance, visited in 1941, during World War Two, and was also back in the city in the 1950s.

We are still waiting for a visit from current PM Rishi Sunak.

Our pictures below show the famous visits. Do you recognise any of the people meeting them, or the places they visited?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge, Sheffield. on 13th September 2019. Picture James Hardisty.

1. Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge, Sheffield. on 13th September 2019. Picture James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Official Visit of Winston Churchill, leaving Town Hall with Herbert Keeble Hawson, Lord Mayor Photo: Picture Sheffield / Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post

2. Winston Churchill

Official Visit of Winston Churchill, leaving Town Hall with Herbert Keeble Hawson, Lord Mayor Photo: Picture Sheffield / Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post Photo: Picture Sheffield / Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post

Photo Sales
Prime Minister Tony Blair (left) and Home Secretary David Blunkett (right) join pupils in an informal musical session during a visit Thursday February 13, 2003 to the Firth Park Community College, in Mr Blunkett's Sheffield Brightside constituency. Later, they visited a computer class where they chatted with pupils about school life and computer coursework. Photo: Phil Noble / WPA pool.

3. Tony Blair

Prime Minister Tony Blair (left) and Home Secretary David Blunkett (right) join pupils in an informal musical session during a visit Thursday February 13, 2003 to the Firth Park Community College, in Mr Blunkett's Sheffield Brightside constituency. Later, they visited a computer class where they chatted with pupils about school life and computer coursework. Photo: Phil Noble / WPA pool. Photo: Phil Noble

Photo Sales
Principal guests at the Cutlers Feast, Cutlers Hall, Church Street, 1983, showing Margaret Thatcher, Prime Minister (front row, fourth left). Protests took place outside the building. Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

4. Margaret Thatcher

Principal guests at the Cutlers Feast, Cutlers Hall, Church Street, 1983, showing Margaret Thatcher, Prime Minister (front row, fourth left). Protests took place outside the building. Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SheffieldPrime MinisterRishi Sunak