They were the days that power came to Sheffield – with the most powerful people in the country meeting city residents.

We have put together a gallery which shows how 11 people who held the office of Prime Minister made the journey north to visit Sheffield and speak to its residents, including some of the biggest names in politics.

Some of them visited more than once. Winston Churchill for instance, visited in 1941, during World War Two, and was also back in the city in the 1950s.

We are still waiting for a visit from current PM Rishi Sunak.

Our pictures below show the famous visits. Do you recognise any of the people meeting them, or the places they visited?

1 . Boris Johnson Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge, Sheffield. on 13th September 2019. Picture James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Winston Churchill Official Visit of Winston Churchill, leaving Town Hall with Herbert Keeble Hawson, Lord Mayor Photo: Picture Sheffield / Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post Photo: Picture Sheffield / Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

3 . Tony Blair Prime Minister Tony Blair (left) and Home Secretary David Blunkett (right) join pupils in an informal musical session during a visit Thursday February 13, 2003 to the Firth Park Community College, in Mr Blunkett's Sheffield Brightside constituency. Later, they visited a computer class where they chatted with pupils about school life and computer coursework. Photo: Phil Noble / WPA pool. Photo: Phil Noble Photo Sales

4 . Margaret Thatcher Principal guests at the Cutlers Feast, Cutlers Hall, Church Street, 1983, showing Margaret Thatcher, Prime Minister (front row, fourth left). Protests took place outside the building. Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales