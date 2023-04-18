They were the days that power came to Sheffield – with the most powerful people in the country meeting city residents.
We have put together a gallery which shows how 11 people who held the office of Prime Minister made the journey north to visit Sheffield and speak to its residents, including some of the biggest names in politics.
Our pictures below show the famous visits. Do you recognise any of the people meeting them, or the places they visited?
1. Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Fox Valley Shopping Centre, Stocksbridge, Sheffield. on 13th September 2019. Picture James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Winston Churchill
Official Visit of Winston Churchill, leaving Town Hall with Herbert Keeble Hawson, Lord Mayor
Photo: Picture Sheffield / Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post Photo: Picture Sheffield / Yorkshire Post and Yorkshire Evening Post
3. Tony Blair
Prime Minister Tony Blair (left) and Home Secretary David Blunkett (right) join pupils in an informal musical session during a visit Thursday February 13, 2003 to the Firth Park Community College, in Mr Blunkett's Sheffield Brightside constituency. Later, they visited a computer class where they chatted with pupils about school life and computer coursework. Photo: Phil Noble / WPA pool. Photo: Phil Noble
4. Margaret Thatcher
Principal guests at the Cutlers Feast, Cutlers Hall, Church Street, 1983, showing Margaret Thatcher, Prime Minister (front row, fourth left). Protests took place outside the building. Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers