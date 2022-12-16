It promised to be ‘Sheffield’s biggest Christmas party’ – and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

Over 1,500 tickets had been sold for the massive Roxy reunion event that took place at the legendary nightclub’s former home, now better known as Arundel Gate’s 02 Academy. Queues formed well before opening with ‘80s and ‘90s fancy dress being the order of the evening for hundreds of the city’s revellers eager to pay homage to the venue that attracted tens of thousands of people every month in the 1980s and 1990s.

Even Sheffield’s Lady Mayoress, Councillor Jackie Satur, got in on the action. The former Roxy-goer was guest of honour and helped proceedings go with a swing. The Roxy venue – which actually started life as the Top Rank - dominated the city’s nightscene for two decades until shutting its doors for the last time in the late 1990s.

It was regularly marketed as ‘Barry Noble’s Roxy’ – the name of the venue’s owner regularly preceded the titles of the venues the Geordie had in his leisure empire that arguably reached its peak in the late 1980s. With a capacity in excess of 2,000 and one of the most awe-inspiring lightshows in the country – few venues attracted more revelers than Sheffield’s sprawling Roxy. Coachloads would regularly arrive from right around the region.

Party goers getting Christmas started at the Roxys Christmas event, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 10th December 2022. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The ‘Is That Alright Fyuzs’ catchphrase of Barry Noble became synonymous with nightlife of the era. His Roxy ads were everywhere it seemed – from TV to in print. The Roxy even became famous nationally as the South Yorkshire base for the ‘Hitman & Her’ TV series – the dance music show fronted by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan.

There’s no doubt the Roxy had quite a legacy. Even Kylie Minogue performed in the early days alongside hit artists like the London Boys. The 21st century re-boot has certainly had its share of interest and has come back from Covid stronger than ever.

Dean Brissett – better known as the Dean of Disco who amassed a legion of followers at his regular retro nights in the 1990s and 2000s – spun the discs alongside radio DJ Becky Measures. With free santa hats on entry and a snow machine to provide additional festival magic there’s no doubt Christmas came early for the audience – many of whom had bought tickets months in advance.

The event also raised hundreds of pounds for Hallam FM’s Cash For Kids appeal. Dean said: “It was truly fantastic to return for the Roxy. I entertained tens of thousands of people over the years at the likes of Flares on West Street and Carver Street and, before that, Stardust at the NMB but nothing can top the return of the Roxy at the 02 Academy!”

Party goers getting Christmas started at the Roxys Christmas event, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 10th December 2022. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Dirty Stop Outs’ Neil Anderson that is part of the team promoting the event said the Roxy’s success was the culmination of over three years’ hard work. “We have to thank every single person that came along to the event. We’ve worked tirelessly to build the Roxy event into Sheffield’s biggest retro Xmas party and it looks like we’ve got the formula right. We’ve had nothing but praise and the fancy costumes were truly stunning.”

Next year’s Roxy event is scheduled for Friday, November 8th, 2023. Tickets are available here: https://bit.ly/RoxysMadFriday2023

