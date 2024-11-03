This colourful gallery of pictures show what life was like in the Steel City in November 1999.
Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
We’d love to hear your memories.
1. Rugrats
St Wilfrid's School pupil Olivia Brabazon (seated between the two Rugrats), aged six, who won the Rugrats colouring competition, and fellow pupils who get to meet two of the TV shows colourful characters, November 11, 1999 Photo: Steve Taylor
2. Market stall
Pauline Plaxton at Spin City Records, Castle Market, November 3, 1999 Photo: Stuart Hastings
3. British beef
Johnny Nelson and his British beef with the French. The Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, who is due to fight Frenchman Christophe Girad this weekend, stepped up the "steaks" when he went to the Castle Market and claimed he will make "mince meat" of the fighter (best British mince, of course). Johnny pictured here with John Naylor at his butcher stall on the Castle Market, November 2, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. Switch on
Crowds cheer the switch on of the Sheffield Christmas lights in the Peace Gardens, November 17, 1999 Photo: Steve Ellis