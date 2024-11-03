3 . British beef

Johnny Nelson and his British beef with the French. The Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, who is due to fight Frenchman Christophe Girad this weekend, stepped up the "steaks" when he went to the Castle Market and claimed he will make "mince meat" of the fighter (best British mince, of course). Johnny pictured here with John Naylor at his butcher stall on the Castle Market, November 2, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge