2002 was a year when fans enjoyed the World Cup, Woolworth’s cafe won an award, the Winter Garden was under construction and much more. Do these photos bring back memories for you?
1. England v Brazil
Sports Minister Richard Caborn joining fans in Tudor Square, Sheffield, for the England v Brazil FIFA World Cup Match, June 21, 2002 Photo: Dennis Lound
2. Weston Park
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and partner Lauren Monroe in the new Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, July 9, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Where there"s smoke there's....hot dogs!
Firefighters Wayne Robinson, Andy Rushby, Terry Wallace, Karl Jones and Paul Bragger doing the cooking at the Mansfield Road Fire Station Open Day, July 27, 2002 Photo: Dennis Lound
4. Billy Bragg
Billy Bragg sings 'Take Down the Union Jack' at Record Collector, Broomhill, Sheffield, May 21, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal
