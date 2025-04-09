Football fans at the Old Monk in the city centre show their appreciation on the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup England v Nigeria match, June 12, 2002Football fans at the Old Monk in the city centre show their appreciation on the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup England v Nigeria match, June 12, 2002
Football fans at the Old Monk in the city centre show their appreciation on the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup England v Nigeria match, June 12, 2002

Sheffield retro: Photos taking you back to Sheffield in 2002

By Jane Salt
Published 9th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
A search of our archives brings you these photos of happenings in Sheffield more than twenty years ago.

2002 was a year when fans enjoyed the World Cup, Woolworth’s cafe won an award, the Winter Garden was under construction and much more. Do these photos bring back memories for you?

Sports Minister Richard Caborn joining fans in Tudor Square, Sheffield, for the England v Brazil FIFA World Cup Match, June 21, 2002

1. England v Brazil

Sports Minister Richard Caborn joining fans in Tudor Square, Sheffield, for the England v Brazil FIFA World Cup Match, June 21, 2002 Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and partner Lauren Monroe in the new Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, July 9, 2002

2. Weston Park

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and partner Lauren Monroe in the new Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, July 9, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Firefighters Wayne Robinson, Andy Rushby, Terry Wallace, Karl Jones and Paul Bragger doing the cooking at the Mansfield Road Fire Station Open Day, July 27, 2002

3. Where there"s smoke there's....hot dogs!

Firefighters Wayne Robinson, Andy Rushby, Terry Wallace, Karl Jones and Paul Bragger doing the cooking at the Mansfield Road Fire Station Open Day, July 27, 2002 Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales
Billy Bragg sings 'Take Down the Union Jack' at Record Collector, Broomhill, Sheffield, May 21, 2002

4. Billy Bragg

Billy Bragg sings 'Take Down the Union Jack' at Record Collector, Broomhill, Sheffield, May 21, 2002 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldWoolworth
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice