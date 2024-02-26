News you can trust since 1887
Pictured at Totley Primary School, Sunnyvale Road, Totley, is the girls football team, left to right, back row, Charlotte Wilde, Kate Foley, Megan Randall, and Rosie Aspinall. Front row: Louise Myers, Claire Wells, Lucy Berry, Ruth Dacey, and Zoe Thirsk, May 1998Pictured at Totley Primary School, Sunnyvale Road, Totley, is the girls football team, left to right, back row, Charlotte Wilde, Kate Foley, Megan Randall, and Rosie Aspinall. Front row: Louise Myers, Claire Wells, Lucy Berry, Ruth Dacey, and Zoe Thirsk, May 1998
Sheffield retro: Photos shows grassroots football teams in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

This colourful gallery of photos takes a look back at young footballers in Sheffield and South Yorkshire in the 90s and early 2000s
By Jane Salt
Published 26th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

Grassroots and school football is huge across South Yorkshire today and has always been really popular, as these photos from our archives show.

Can you spot your self or anyone you know in these photos?

Take a trip down memory lane.

The Arbourthorne Junior School soccer team pictured in their new kit with sponsor, Simon Lomas. Left to right: Ben Ray, Dale Stanbra, Charly Appleby, Glynn Costa, Michael Bainbridge, Marc Smith, Simon Hill, Mark Ledger. In front, Graham Carr (captain), July 1999

The Arbourthorne Junior School soccer team pictured in their new kit with sponsor, Simon Lomas. Left to right: Ben Ray, Dale Stanbra, Charly Appleby, Glynn Costa, Michael Bainbridge, Marc Smith, Simon Hill, Mark Ledger. In front, Graham Carr (captain), July 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal

Athelastan School girls football team, winners of the South Yorkshire Football Festival, July 8, 2002

Athelastan School girls football team, winners of the South Yorkshire Football Festival, July 8, 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Carfield Juniors in the 1997 Sheffield Schools 5-a-side. Back row: Thomas Smedlay, Kane Hinchcliffe, Martin Trolope, John Townshend, Harry Clarkson. Front row: Steven Gaston, Jason Wray and Lee Bamforth, March 1997

Carfield Juniors in the 1997 Sheffield Schools 5-a-side. Back row: Thomas Smedlay, Kane Hinchcliffe, Martin Trolope, John Townshend, Harry Clarkson. Front row: Steven Gaston, Jason Wray and Lee Bamforth, March 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson

Dore Primary School under 10 and 11's football teams show off their new kit, February 2002

Dore Primary School under 10 and 11's football teams show off their new kit, February 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge

