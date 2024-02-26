Grassroots and school football is huge across South Yorkshire today and has always been really popular, as these photos from our archives show.
Can you spot your self or anyone you know in these photos?
Take a trip down memory lane.
1. Arbourthorne
The Arbourthorne Junior School soccer team pictured in their new kit with sponsor, Simon Lomas. Left to right: Ben Ray, Dale Stanbra, Charly Appleby, Glynn Costa, Michael Bainbridge, Marc Smith, Simon Hill, Mark Ledger. In front, Graham Carr (captain), July 1999 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. Athelastan
Athelastan School girls football team, winners of the South Yorkshire Football Festival, July 8, 2002 Photo: Stuart Hastings
3. Carfield
Carfield Juniors in the 1997 Sheffield Schools 5-a-side. Back row: Thomas Smedlay, Kane Hinchcliffe, Martin Trolope, John Townshend, Harry Clarkson. Front row: Steven Gaston, Jason Wray and Lee Bamforth, March 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Dore
Dore Primary School under 10 and 11's football teams show off their new kit, February 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge