Sheffield retro: Photos show children on their first day at school in the 1990s

As children across Sheffield start school for the very first time, we have searched our archives to bring you these photographs of reception classes across the region in the 1990s.
By Jane Salt
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

Watermead Infants, Greengate Primary, Hartley Brook Primary and Hunter’s Bar Primary are just some of the schools featured in this retro photo gallery.

Can you recognise yourself, your child, or anyone you know?

A reception class at Greengate Primary School, High Green, Sheffield, September 18, 1998

1. Reception

A reception class at Greengate Primary School, High Green, Sheffield, September 18, 1998 Photo: Geoff Tyrer

Miss Treece pictured with her new reception class at Hartley Brook Primary School, Sheffield, September 19, 1997

2. Miss Treece

Miss Treece pictured with her new reception class at Hartley Brook Primary School, Sheffield, September 19, 1997 Photo: Steve Parkin

Young artists on their first day at Hunter's Bar Primary School in September 1996

3. First day

Young artists on their first day at Hunter's Bar Primary School in September 1996 Photo: Paul Chappells

Miss Coddington and Mrs Mills with their reception class at Lydgate Infant School, Sheffield, in September 1997

4. Lydgate

Miss Coddington and Mrs Mills with their reception class at Lydgate Infant School, Sheffield, in September 1997 Photo: Sharron Bennett

