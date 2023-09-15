Sheffield retro: Photos show children on their first day at school in the 1990s
As children across Sheffield start school for the very first time, we have searched our archives to bring you these photographs of reception classes across the region in the 1990s.
By Jane Salt
Watermead Infants, Greengate Primary, Hartley Brook Primary and Hunter’s Bar Primary are just some of the schools featured in this retro photo gallery.
Can you recognise yourself, your child, or anyone you know?
