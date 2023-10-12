Sheffield retro: Photos show children all 'thmiles' at the Gloops Club which once had 365,000 members
Gloops was a cartoon cat created by an employee of The Star in 1928.
By Jane Salt
Gloops raised money for charity and was the head of a children’s club. The Gloops Club was launched in 1929, when the Sheffield Star created a children’s section, and lasted right up until the 1980s.
By 1939, the Gloops Club had 365,000 children as members. Every Junior Glooper was given a number and a badge and in return they had to perform at least one act of kindness every day.
The Gloopers sang “Smile, Smile, that’s the Gloopers’ motto”. The ‘smile’ was pronounced ‘thmile’ for many years until Sheffield Council requested that be stopped because too many youngsters were copying the incorrect pronunciation!
This retro photo gallery captures happy days in the Gloops Club. Do you have any memories of Gloops?
