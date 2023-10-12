News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Photos show children all 'thmiles' at the Gloops Club which once had 365,000 members

Gloops was a cartoon cat created by an employee of The Star in 1928.
By Jane Salt
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST

Gloops raised money for charity and was the head of a children’s club. The Gloops Club was launched in 1929, when the Sheffield Star created a children’s section, and lasted right up until the 1980s.

By 1939, the Gloops Club had 365,000 children as members. Every Junior Glooper was given a number and a badge and in return they had to perform at least one act of kindness every day.

The Gloopers sang “Smile, Smile, that’s the Gloopers’ motto”. The ‘smile’ was pronounced ‘thmile’ for many years until Sheffield Council requested that be stopped because too many youngsters were copying the incorrect pronunciation!

This retro photo gallery captures happy days in the Gloops Club. Do you have any memories of Gloops?

Gloops and newspaper boys and girls take part in the Lord Mayor's Parade in June 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Gloops launches a balloon in the balloon race at the Norfolk Park School garden fete in July 1974. Also in the picture is Mrs Irene Huff, chairman of the Norfolk Park School Hydrotherapy Pool Fund, who organised the fete Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Gloops pictured at a cheque presentation at the Children's Hospital in May 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Gloops pictured in Sheffield with magician and puppeteer Harry Corbett and puppets Sooty and Sweep, March 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

