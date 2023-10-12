Gloops was a cartoon cat created by an employee of The Star in 1928.

Gloops raised money for charity and was the head of a children’s club. The Gloops Club was launched in 1929, when the Sheffield Star created a children’s section, and lasted right up until the 1980s.

By 1939, the Gloops Club had 365,000 children as members. Every Junior Glooper was given a number and a badge and in return they had to perform at least one act of kindness every day.

The Gloopers sang “Smile, Smile, that’s the Gloopers’ motto”. The ‘smile’ was pronounced ‘thmile’ for many years until Sheffield Council requested that be stopped because too many youngsters were copying the incorrect pronunciation!

This retro photo gallery captures happy days in the Gloops Club. Do you have any memories of Gloops?

1 . Parade Gloops and newspaper boys and girls take part in the Lord Mayor's Parade in June 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Balloon race Gloops launches a balloon in the balloon race at the Norfolk Park School garden fete in July 1974. Also in the picture is Mrs Irene Huff, chairman of the Norfolk Park School Hydrotherapy Pool Fund, who organised the fete Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Hospital Gloops pictured at a cheque presentation at the Children's Hospital in May 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales