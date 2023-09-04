News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Photos remembering John Lewis store at Barker's Pool two years after shock closure

It is only just over two years since John Lewis closed its doors in Sheffield for the last time, but for lovers of the department store it might seem much longer.
By Jane Salt
Published 4th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Our gallery of photographs takes a nostalgic look back inside the store at Barker’s Pool in the city centre, its departments and long-serving staff over the years. Do you miss John Lewis?

Midwives Sue Cooper, Vanessa Lygo, Maria Barranco-Wadlow and Karen Sabin pictured with John Lewis's Liz Godfrey, organiser of the 'knit a boob' event for breastfeeding support and training in Sheffield, and mum Sian Coleman with baby Emma Holmes, May 2008

1. Knitting

Midwives Sue Cooper, Vanessa Lygo, Maria Barranco-Wadlow and Karen Sabin pictured with John Lewis's Liz Godfrey, organiser of the 'knit a boob' event for breastfeeding support and training in Sheffield, and mum Sian Coleman with baby Emma Holmes, May 2008 Photo: Barry Richardson

A customer enjoys a makeover at John Lewis in November 2003

2. Makeover

A customer enjoys a makeover at John Lewis in November 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins

Sarah Marsden, gift advisor, John Lewis, Barkers Pool, May 2006

3. Gift galore

Sarah Marsden, gift advisor, John Lewis, Barkers Pool, May 2006 Photo: Dennis Lound

Customers queue at the busy tills at John Lewis, Sheffield, in 2008

4. Shoppers

Customers queue at the busy tills at John Lewis, Sheffield, in 2008 Photo: Steve Ellis

