Sheffield retro: Photos remembering John Lewis store at Barker's Pool two years after shock closure
It is only just over two years since John Lewis closed its doors in Sheffield for the last time, but for lovers of the department store it might seem much longer.
By Jane Salt
Published 4th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Our gallery of photographs takes a nostalgic look back inside the store at Barker’s Pool in the city centre, its departments and long-serving staff over the years. Do you miss John Lewis?
