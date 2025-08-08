These black and white photographs take a nostalgic look back at a time when Dixon Lane, near Haymarket, was teeming with shoppers and market traders peddling their wares.
1. The Music Man
An old view looking down Dixon Lane, Sheffield, showing Philip Cann "The Music Man" shop on the right. The shop later moved to Chapel Walk Photo: Submitted
2. Market traders
Traders on Dixon Lane, Sheffield, in 1967, with W J King Limited, butchers, and the Rock Tavern on the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Shopping crowd
A view down Dixon Lane, Sheffield in 1950. The caption on the photo reads "There's something lively and matey about a shopping crowd. Let's keep the town alive a little later, on Saturday's at any rate" Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Fruit & veg for sale
Market traders working in Dixon Lane, Sheffield, on September 25, 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
