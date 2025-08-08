Dixon Lane, Sheffield pictured in 1967, with Kings Bacon shop and the Rock Tavern on the rightplaceholder image
Sheffield retro: Photos looking back at the once heaving Dixon Lane - popular for market stalls and shops

By Jane Salt
Published 8th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
Once a busy city centre shopping area, famous for its market stalls and crowds, Dixon Lane is now a forgotten backwater.

These black and white photographs take a nostalgic look back at a time when Dixon Lane, near Haymarket, was teeming with shoppers and market traders peddling their wares.

Take a trip down memory lane.

An old view looking down Dixon Lane, Sheffield, showing Philip Cann "The Music Man" shop on the right. The shop later moved to Chapel Walk

1. The Music Man

An old view looking down Dixon Lane, Sheffield, showing Philip Cann "The Music Man" shop on the right. The shop later moved to Chapel Walk Photo: Submitted

Traders on Dixon Lane, Sheffield, in 1967, with W J King Limited, butchers, and the Rock Tavern on the right

2. Market traders

Traders on Dixon Lane, Sheffield, in 1967, with W J King Limited, butchers, and the Rock Tavern on the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A view down Dixon Lane, Sheffield in 1950. The caption on the photo reads "There's something lively and matey about a shopping crowd. Let's keep the town alive a little later, on Saturday's at any rate"

3. Shopping crowd

A view down Dixon Lane, Sheffield in 1950. The caption on the photo reads "There's something lively and matey about a shopping crowd. Let's keep the town alive a little later, on Saturday's at any rate" Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Market traders working in Dixon Lane, Sheffield, on September 25, 1970

4. Fruit & veg for sale

Market traders working in Dixon Lane, Sheffield, on September 25, 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

