Chapeltown Twins Club, March 7, 1988Chapeltown Twins Club, March 7, 1988
Chapeltown Twins Club, March 7, 1988

Sheffield Retro: Old photos to bring back memories of life in Chapeltown over the decades

By Jane Salt
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 05:05 BST
From the early 1900s to the early 2000s, here we take a look back at the changing face of Chapeltown through the years.

Our photos include the old railway station, pubs, schools and much more.

Do you have memories of living or working in Chapeltown?

Take a trip down memory lane with these old photos.

Chapeltown, Sheffield, pictured here in 1962

1. 60s

Chapeltown, Sheffield, pictured here in 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Chapeltown Central Railway Station in the early 1900s

2. Station

Chapeltown Central Railway Station in the early 1900s Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A Tale of Two Cities was playing at the old Picture Palace, Chapeltown, Sheffield, in the 1930s

3. Cinema

A Tale of Two Cities was playing at the old Picture Palace, Chapeltown, Sheffield, in the 1930s Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
The Schools, Chapeltown, Sheffield

4. School

The Schools, Chapeltown, Sheffield Photo: Peter Tuffrey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.