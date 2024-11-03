Our photos include Guy Fawkes competitions, bonfires in local parks, toffee apples, and the more recent ‘After Dark’ events.
The photos date back to the 1960s and feature through to more recent times.
1. Endcliffe Park bonfire
Men from the Sheffield Recreation Department build up a giant bonfire in preparation for Guy Fawkes night celebrations in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, November 2, 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Giant Guy
Children of the Fairthorn Convalescent Home, Dore, look up in amazement at the giant Guy Fawkes which has been made for the bonfire and firework display organised by the Riverdale Round Table, Limb Lane, November 2, 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Competition
11 year old Thalia Cudby of Rushley Rd, Dore, with her entry in the Dore Youth Club Guy Fawkes competition, October 17, 1979 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Nicest Guy
Picture shows David Martin age 11 (right) of Upperthorpe, and John Morrison of Burntstones Drive, with their guy. David won a prize for the most unusual guy in the Crosspool Sports Trust annual Nicest Guy competition, October 31, 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers