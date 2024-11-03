Sheffield retro: Old photos show Bonfire Night fun over the decades

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 05:00 BST
Our retro photo gallery takes a look back at Bonfire Night celebrations and firework displays in Sheffield over the decades.

Our photos include Guy Fawkes competitions, bonfires in local parks, toffee apples, and the more recent ‘After Dark’ events.

The photos date back to the 1960s and feature through to more recent times.

Can you spot yourslelf?

Men from the Sheffield Recreation Department build up a giant bonfire in preparation for Guy Fawkes night celebrations in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, November 2, 1981

1. Endcliffe Park bonfire

Men from the Sheffield Recreation Department build up a giant bonfire in preparation for Guy Fawkes night celebrations in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, November 2, 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Children of the Fairthorn Convalescent Home, Dore, look up in amazement at the giant Guy Fawkes which has been made for the bonfire and firework display organised by the Riverdale Round Table, Limb Lane, November 2, 1968

2. Giant Guy

Children of the Fairthorn Convalescent Home, Dore, look up in amazement at the giant Guy Fawkes which has been made for the bonfire and firework display organised by the Riverdale Round Table, Limb Lane, November 2, 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

11 year old Thalia Cudby of Rushley Rd, Dore, with her entry in the Dore Youth Club Guy Fawkes competition, October 17, 1979

3. Competition

11 year old Thalia Cudby of Rushley Rd, Dore, with her entry in the Dore Youth Club Guy Fawkes competition, October 17, 1979 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Picture shows David Martin age 11 (right) of Upperthorpe, and John Morrison of Burntstones Drive, with their guy. David won a prize for the most unusual guy in the Crosspool Sports Trust annual Nicest Guy competition, October 31, 1974

4. Nicest Guy

Picture shows David Martin age 11 (right) of Upperthorpe, and John Morrison of Burntstones Drive, with their guy. David won a prize for the most unusual guy in the Crosspool Sports Trust annual Nicest Guy competition, October 31, 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

