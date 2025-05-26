The Brightside & Carbrook Co-operative store sold everything from food, shoes and clothing to televisions and washing machines.
Do you have memories of shopping in the store?
1. Opening day
The crowds gather for the grand opening of the Brightside & Carbrook store, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: Submitted
2. Beauty department
The cash point at the Brightside & Carbrook store, Castle House, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Shoes
Customers try on shoes at the Brightside & Carbrook store footwear department, Castle House, Sheffield Photo: Submitted
4. Travel Bureau
You could even book a holiday at the travel bureau in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
