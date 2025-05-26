The iconic spiral staircase in the Brightside & Carbrook Co-op Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1964The iconic spiral staircase in the Brightside & Carbrook Co-op Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1964
Sheffield retro: Nostalgic memories of the popular Brightside & Carbrook department store - in pictures

By Jane Salt
Published 26th May 2025, 05:00 BST
Back in May 1964, Sheffielders could not wait to have a look inside a new city centre store at Castle House on Angel Street.

The Brightside & Carbrook Co-operative store sold everything from food, shoes and clothing to televisions and washing machines.

Do you have memories of shopping in the store?

The crowds gather for the grand opening of the Brightside & Carbrook store, Sheffield, in 1964

1. Opening day

The crowds gather for the grand opening of the Brightside & Carbrook store, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: Submitted

The cash point at the Brightside & Carbrook store, Castle House, Sheffield

2. Beauty department

The cash point at the Brightside & Carbrook store, Castle House, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Customers try on shoes at the Brightside & Carbrook store footwear department, Castle House, Sheffield

3. Shoes

Customers try on shoes at the Brightside & Carbrook store footwear department, Castle House, Sheffield Photo: Submitted

You could even book a holiday at the travel bureau in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1979

4. Travel Bureau

You could even book a holiday at the travel bureau in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

