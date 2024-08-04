The new Brightside & Carbrook department store sold everything from food to furniture and gardening equipment to clothing.

A search of our archives brings you this gallery of photographs of the store through the years.

Do you have memories of shopping in the store?

Enjoy this trip down memory lane!

1 . Groceries The Grocery Department at the Brightside & Carbrook store, Sheffield, in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Castle Street A view of Castle Street, Sheffield, looking towards the 'new' Castle Market building and the Brightside & Carbrook store on the right August 22, 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Opening day Early shoppers can't wait to have a look round when the ribbon was cut at the new Brightside & Carbrook store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Staircase The famous spiral staircase in the Brightside & Carbrook Co-op Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales