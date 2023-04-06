These stunning photos show Sheffield and its surrounds as you’ve probably never seen them before – looking down from a hot air balloon.

Some of the city’s most familiar landmarks are captured in this retro photo gallery, looking very different from above. The former Nether Edge Hospital, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Crookes Valley Park and Beauchief Abbey can all be seen. These aerial photos also show the neighbourhoods of Broomhill, Broomhall, Upperthorpe and Netherthorpe as they used to look.

The pretty Derbyshire villages of Barlow and Pratthall, which are just a short drive from Sheffield, and the stunning countryside within which they are nestled are also captured in these images. Outside of Sheffield, the Upper Linacre Reservoir is among the most notable features as seen from the air.

All these photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Nether Edge An aerial View of the Nether Edge area of Sheffield from a hot air balloon, with the former Nether Edge Hospital in the foreground Photo: Picture Sheffield/Jean Moulson

2 . Broomhill and Broomhall Aerial View of the Broomhill and Broomhall area of Sheffield from a hot air balloon, with the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in the distance Photo: Picture Sheffield/Jean Moulson

3 . Abbeydale and Beauchief Aerial view of the Abbeydale and Beauchief area of Sheffield from a hot air balloon. The Abbey Lane and Abbeydale Road South junction is in the foreground Photo: Picture Sheffield/Jean Moulson

4 . Beauchief Abbey An aerial View of Beauchief Abbey, in Sheffield, from a hot air balloon Photo: Picture Sheffield/Jean Moulson