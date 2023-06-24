News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Nights out in Sheffield captured on camera take you back in time

Who doesn’t love a night out in Sheffield!
By Jane Salt
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

These days nearly everyone has a mobile phone and photos and selfies are taken all night long.

But back in the day, it wasn’t so easy to capture memories.

We have trawled through our archive to bring back some memories for those who feature in this selection of snaps – can you spot yourself or anyone else you know?

Casbah clubbing - A good night out for this gang...Kath, Carol, Angela and Paul ( August 2004)

1. Casbah

Casbah clubbing - A good night out for this gang...Kath, Carol, Angela and Paul ( August 2004) Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Girls on a night out in Sheffield in July 2004

2. Girls night out

Girls on a night out in Sheffield in July 2004 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

From left - Sarah Capell and Dani Reeves enjoy a Saturday night out in the Interval on Glossop Road

3. Interval

From left - Sarah Capell and Dani Reeves enjoy a Saturday night out in the Interval on Glossop Road Photo: Jon Enoch

Miss Massive Clubber - Winner Lucy Gordon (left) pictured receiving her prize from the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councilor Pat Midgley (right). Also pictured are runners up Nikola Godfrey and Rachel Beddell. March 2001

4. Miss Massive Clubber

Miss Massive Clubber - Winner Lucy Gordon (left) pictured receiving her prize from the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councilor Pat Midgley (right). Also pictured are runners up Nikola Godfrey and Rachel Beddell. March 2001 Photo: Barry Richardson

