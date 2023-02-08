2 . Myrtle Springs School staff completed a 70 mile cycle race to raise money for charity in 1990

Staff completed a 70 mile cycle race to raise money for charity in 1990. The Star's archive notes the ride was the great Yorkshire Bike ride from Wetherby to Scarborough. The picture was submitted by Mark Thompson (Head of Hurlfield and Myrtle Springs 1985 - 1997), who writes: "Missing from the picture is Pete Jennings, retired Head of Science at Hurlfield School, who not only took part in that ride, but also with me completed Lands End to John O'Groats in 1991 to raise money for a new school minibus. The three PE staff in the picture are Martin Tompkins, Jan Cross and Adrian Potts.

Photo: Paul License