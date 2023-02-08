Pupils at Sheffield’s Springs Academy might not know that theirs was not the first school to stand on Hurlfield Road.
The grounds off East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, used to be the site of Myrtle Springs School before it closed in 2006. And, before that, the grounds also bore the name of Hurfield Secondary School for Boys.
The Star has dug into its archives to bring you these memories of Myrtle Springs School from its heydey for pupils to reminisce over.
1. Linsday Dracass back at Myrtle Springs school prior to her Eurovision debut in 2001
Sheffield's own Linsday Dracass returns her old school, Myrtle Springs, in April 2001 prior to her Eurovision debut. At the contest, she came 15th overall out of 23 countries with her song "No Dream Impossible".
Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
2. Myrtle Springs School staff completed a 70 mile cycle race to raise money for charity in 1990
Staff completed a 70 mile cycle race to raise money for charity in 1990. The Star's archive notes the ride was the great Yorkshire Bike ride from Wetherby to Scarborough. The picture was submitted by Mark Thompson (Head of Hurlfield and Myrtle Springs 1985 - 1997), who writes: "Missing from the picture is Pete Jennings, retired Head of Science at Hurlfield School, who not only took part in that ride, but also with me completed Lands End to John O'Groats in 1991 to raise money for a new school minibus.
The three PE staff in the picture are Martin Tompkins, Jan Cross and Adrian Potts.
Photo: Paul License
3. Students from Myrtle Springs school at BBC Radio Sheffield, year unknown
Students from Myrtle Springs school at BBC Radio Sheffieldl, year unknown.
Photo: Submitted
4. Bricklaying at Myrtle Springs School, 2000
Bricklaying at Myrtle Springs in 2000. Also pictured are the deputy headteacher Mr David Moxon, The Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councillor Trevor Bagshaw, with Mrs Margaret Bagshaw and Mr Paul Holmes of the Sheffield Education Department.
Photo: Barry Richardson (staff)