Lots of Sheffield schools have closed their gates for good over the decades – do you recognise any of these?
Take a look at these photos from our archive of 10 gone-but-not-forgotten Sheffield schools and see if you remember the day.
1. Metalwork classroom at Hurlfield Secondary School, 1956
Photo: submitted
2. Christmas parcels at Ashleigh School
Pictured at Ashleigh School, Gleadless, in Decembr 1978s, where youngsters are helping pack the Telegraph & Star Old Folks Fund Christmas parcels
Photo: Martin Smith
3. Chinese New Year at Myrtle Springs School in 2000
Pictured at Myrtle Springs school, East Bank Road, Sheffield, where the Chinese new Year Celebrations were taking place. Seen are children in the crowd at the celebration, February 2000
Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Colley School trip to Barmouth in the 1960s
Photo: readers pic