Lunch time at Ashleigh School, Sheffield, in 1971
Lunch time at Ashleigh School, Sheffield, in 1971

Sheffield retro: Memories from 10 Steel City schools that closed their gates over the years

Lots of Sheffield schools have closed their gates for good over the decades – do you recognise any of these?

By Alastair Ulke
3 minutes ago

Take a look at these photos from our archive of 10 gone-but-not-forgotten Sheffield schools and see if you remember the day.

1. Metalwork classroom at Hurlfield Secondary School, 1956

Metalwork classroom, Hurlfield Secondary School, East Bank Road, 1956

2. Christmas parcels at Ashleigh School

Pictured at Ashleigh School, Gleadless, in Decembr 1978s, where youngsters are helping pack the Telegraph & Star Old Folks Fund Christmas parcels

3. Chinese New Year at Myrtle Springs School in 2000

Pictured at Myrtle Springs school, East Bank Road, Sheffield, where the Chinese new Year Celebrations were taking place. Seen are children in the crowd at the celebration, February 2000

4. Colley School trip to Barmouth in the 1960s

Colley School trip to Barmouth in the 1960s

