Sheffield retro: Lost Sheffield schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, including Myers Grove and Park House

School life has changed considerably over the years, from the abolition of corporal punishment in the 1980s to the introduction of computers to the classroom.
By Robert Cumber
Published 19th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

These photos show some of Sheffield’s schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s which have closed or changed their name over the years and in many cases been demolished.

The schools pictured in this retro photo gallery include Gleadless Valley Secondary School, Westfield Secondary School, Wisewood Secondary School, Firth Park Grammar School and Park House School, among others. Some of the images show pupils in the playground or in the kitchen for a domestic science lesson.

We’d love to hear your memories of the schools pictured or other schools which have closed over the years.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Owler Lane High School (formerly Owler Lane Secondary (Intermediate) School), on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in 1964.

1. Owler Lane High School

Owler Lane High School (formerly Owler Lane Secondary (Intermediate) School), on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in 1964. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Norfolk School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, in February 1975.

2. Norfolk School

Norfolk School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, in February 1975. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Park Hill Primary School, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in February 1993. It closed in 2006 due to falling pupil numbers and was demolished the following year.

3. Park Hill Primary School

Park Hill Primary School, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in February 1993. It closed in 2006 due to falling pupil numbers and was demolished the following year. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Gleadless Valley Secondary School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield, in 1996.

4. Gleadless Valley Secondary School

Gleadless Valley Secondary School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield, in 1996. Photo: Picture Sheffield/J.E.Vickers

