Sheffield retro: Lost Sheffield schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, including Myers Grove and Park House
School life has changed considerably over the years, from the abolition of corporal punishment in the 1980s to the introduction of computers to the classroom.
These photos show some of Sheffield’s schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s which have closed or changed their name over the years and in many cases been demolished.
The schools pictured in this retro photo gallery include Gleadless Valley Secondary School, Westfield Secondary School, Wisewood Secondary School, Firth Park Grammar School and Park House School, among others. Some of the images show pupils in the playground or in the kitchen for a domestic science lesson.
We’d love to hear your memories of the schools pictured or other schools which have closed over the years.
All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
