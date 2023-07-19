School life has changed considerably over the years, from the abolition of corporal punishment in the 1980s to the introduction of computers to the classroom.

These photos show some of Sheffield’s schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s which have closed or changed their name over the years and in many cases been demolished.

The schools pictured in this retro photo gallery include Gleadless Valley Secondary School, Westfield Secondary School, Wisewood Secondary School, Firth Park Grammar School and Park House School, among others. Some of the images show pupils in the playground or in the kitchen for a domestic science lesson.

We’d love to hear your memories of the schools pictured or other schools which have closed over the years.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Owler Lane High School Owler Lane High School (formerly Owler Lane Secondary (Intermediate) School), on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in 1964. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Norfolk School Norfolk School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, in February 1975. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Park Hill Primary School Park Hill Primary School, on Duke Street, Sheffield, in February 1993. It closed in 2006 due to falling pupil numbers and was demolished the following year. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Gleadless Valley Secondary School Gleadless Valley Secondary School, on Matthews Lane, Sheffield, in 1996. Photo: Picture Sheffield/J.E.Vickers Photo Sales

