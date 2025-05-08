Civic heads of Sheffield gathered in front of the City Hall for a Service of Thanksgiving for victory. The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress (Councillor and Mrs G.E. Marlow) laid wreaths on the War Memorial, May 8 1945Civic heads of Sheffield gathered in front of the City Hall for a Service of Thanksgiving for victory. The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress (Councillor and Mrs G.E. Marlow) laid wreaths on the War Memorial, May 8 1945
Civic heads of Sheffield gathered in front of the City Hall for a Service of Thanksgiving for victory. The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress (Councillor and Mrs G.E. Marlow) laid wreaths on the War Memorial, May 8 1945

Sheffield retro: Looking back at VE Day in Sheffield on 80th anniversary

By Jane Salt
Published 8th May 2025, 05:00 BST
May 8, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day – the day World War II in Europe ended.

Our retro photo gallery takes a look back at Sheffield’s ‘Service of Thanksgiving’ and how people celebrated the momentous event across the region in 1945.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor G E Marlow JP, leads the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, May 8, 1945

1. Service

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor G E Marlow JP, leads the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, May 8, 1945 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Crowds assemble around the Cenotaph in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, for the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving, May 8, 1945

2. Crowds

Crowds assemble around the Cenotaph in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, for the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving, May 8, 1945 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
VE Day celebrations in Norwood Avenue, Sheffield, May 1945. Photo submitted William J Pettigrew

3. Street party

VE Day celebrations in Norwood Avenue, Sheffield, May 1945. Photo submitted William J Pettigrew Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Hitler hangs out amid the festivities in the Thomas Firth and John Brown engineers' tool room dominated by the female workforce, May 1945

4. Festivities

Hitler hangs out amid the festivities in the Thomas Firth and John Brown engineers' tool room dominated by the female workforce, May 1945 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldEurope
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice