Our retro photo gallery takes a look back at Sheffield’s ‘Service of Thanksgiving’ and how people celebrated the momentous event across the region in 1945.
1. Service
The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor G E Marlow JP, leads the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, May 8, 1945 Photo: Submitted
2. Crowds
Crowds assemble around the Cenotaph in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, for the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving, May 8, 1945 Photo: Submitted
3. Street party
VE Day celebrations in Norwood Avenue, Sheffield, May 1945. Photo submitted William J Pettigrew Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Festivities
Hitler hangs out amid the festivities in the Thomas Firth and John Brown engineers' tool room dominated by the female workforce, May 1945 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
