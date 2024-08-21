Our photos include the cobbles being laid in Fargate, a memorial service for Princess Diana, a view of Sheffield airport, and much more.
We also unearthed a photo of popstar Robbie Williams reading The Star during a visit to the Steel City.
Can you recognise anyone you know in these nostalgic photos which will take you on a trip down memory lane?
1. Cobblestones
Pictured on Fargate, Sheffield,where Italian pavers are working on the new Fargate design. The workers from Naples are Mario Vicedomini and his brother Bruno, Salvatore Minieri, Patrizio Alovisi, and Luigi Pelliccia, July 10, 1997 Photo: Waistell
2. Airport
An aerial view of Sheffield Airport, June 10, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells
3. Celebration
Pictured at the Holiday Inn, Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield, where they were celebrating the 135th birthday of the hotel. Seen is Bobby Knutt with children as they cut the birthday cake, July 28, 1997 Photo: Waistell
4. Charity walk
Bomber Graham and Glyn Rhodes prepare to set off on a charity walk to Castleton from the Hallamshire House pub, Commonside, with locals from the Hallamshire House, The Office, and members of the Sheffield Boxing Club, July 20, 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.