Our photos include the cobbles being laid in Fargate, a memorial service for Princess Diana, a view of Sheffield airport, and much more.

We also unearthed a photo of popstar Robbie Williams reading The Star during a visit to the Steel City.

Can you recognise anyone you know in these nostalgic photos which will take you on a trip down memory lane?

1 . Cobblestones Pictured on Fargate, Sheffield,where Italian pavers are working on the new Fargate design. The workers from Naples are Mario Vicedomini and his brother Bruno, Salvatore Minieri, Patrizio Alovisi, and Luigi Pelliccia, July 10, 1997 Photo: Waistell Photo Sales

2 . Airport An aerial view of Sheffield Airport, June 10, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells Photo Sales

3 . Celebration Pictured at the Holiday Inn, Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield, where they were celebrating the 135th birthday of the hotel. Seen is Bobby Knutt with children as they cut the birthday cake, July 28, 1997 Photo: Waistell Photo Sales