Robbie Williams catches a quick read of The Star before doing an interview at the Hallam FM, August 26, 1997Robbie Williams catches a quick read of The Star before doing an interview at the Hallam FM, August 26, 1997
Robbie Williams catches a quick read of The Star before doing an interview at the Hallam FM, August 26, 1997

Sheffield retro: Looking back at the summer of 1997 - including Robbie Williams visit

By Jane Salt
Published 21st Aug 2024, 05:00 BST
Our colourful gallery of photos takes a look back at happenings in Sheffield in the summer of 1997

Our photos include the cobbles being laid in Fargate, a memorial service for Princess Diana, a view of Sheffield airport, and much more.

We also unearthed a photo of popstar Robbie Williams reading The Star during a visit to the Steel City.

Can you recognise anyone you know in these nostalgic photos which will take you on a trip down memory lane?

Pictured on Fargate, Sheffield,where Italian pavers are working on the new Fargate design. The workers from Naples are Mario Vicedomini and his brother Bruno, Salvatore Minieri, Patrizio Alovisi, and Luigi Pelliccia, July 10, 1997

1. Cobblestones

Pictured on Fargate, Sheffield,where Italian pavers are working on the new Fargate design. The workers from Naples are Mario Vicedomini and his brother Bruno, Salvatore Minieri, Patrizio Alovisi, and Luigi Pelliccia, July 10, 1997 Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
An aerial view of Sheffield Airport, June 10, 1997

2. Airport

An aerial view of Sheffield Airport, June 10, 1997 Photo: Paul Chappells

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Holiday Inn, Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield, where they were celebrating the 135th birthday of the hotel. Seen is Bobby Knutt with children as they cut the birthday cake, July 28, 1997

3. Celebration

Pictured at the Holiday Inn, Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield, where they were celebrating the 135th birthday of the hotel. Seen is Bobby Knutt with children as they cut the birthday cake, July 28, 1997 Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Bomber Graham and Glyn Rhodes prepare to set off on a charity walk to Castleton from the Hallamshire House pub, Commonside, with locals from the Hallamshire House, The Office, and members of the Sheffield Boxing Club, July 20, 1997

4. Charity walk

Bomber Graham and Glyn Rhodes prepare to set off on a charity walk to Castleton from the Hallamshire House pub, Commonside, with locals from the Hallamshire House, The Office, and members of the Sheffield Boxing Club, July 20, 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldRobbie WilliamsFargate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.