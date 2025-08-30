Our photos include people, old shops, schools, street scenes and more.
1. Chemist
Mr. Haining and his daughter at the Dispensing Chemist, Heeley Green. Submitted by Sid Wetherill, Heeley History Group Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Primrose View
A corner shop and houses on Primrose View, off Broadfield Road, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Library
3. Farm site
The demolition of houses on the Heeley City Farm site Photo: submitted
4. Newsagents
Cyril Redman sent in this photo of his grandparents newsagents shop at 60 Well Road, Heeley, around 1915 Photo: Cyril Redman