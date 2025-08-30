H Savage, Meat Purveyor, Heeley Bottom, Sheffield, in 1977placeholder image
H Savage, Meat Purveyor, Heeley Bottom, Sheffield, in 1977

Sheffield retro: Looking back at the Sheffield district of Heeley and how it's changed

By Jane Salt
Published 30th Aug 2025, 05:15 BST
These fascinating black and white images from our archive take a nostalgic look back at Heeley through the years.

Our photos include people, old shops, schools, street scenes and more.

Do you have memories of living or working in Heeley?

Enjoy this trip down memory lane!

1. Chemist

Mr. Haining and his daughter at the Dispensing Chemist, Heeley Green. Submitted by Sid Wetherill, Heeley History Group Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Primrose View

A corner shop and houses on Primrose View, off Broadfield Road, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Library

3. Farm site

The demolition of houses on the Heeley City Farm site Photo: submitted

4. Newsagents

Cyril Redman sent in this photo of his grandparents newsagents shop at 60 Well Road, Heeley, around 1915 Photo: Cyril Redman

