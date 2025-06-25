Sheffield floods off the Wicker, Sheffield, on June 25, 2007placeholder image
Sheffield floods off the Wicker, Sheffield, on June 25, 2007

Sheffield retro: Looking back at the floods of June 2007 which will live long in our memories

By Jane Salt
Published 25th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
The floods of June 2007 will go down in history as one of the worst natural disasters this region has ever seen.

Two people died and thousands were flooded out of their homes after torrential rain hit the region on June 25, 2007.

These photos from our archive take a look back at the devastation caused in Sheffield and South Yorkshire at the time.

Abandoned cars in Brightside Lane, Sheffield, on June 27, 2006

1. After the flood

Abandoned cars in Brightside Lane, Sheffield, on June 27, 2006 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Meadowhall is under water on June 25, 2007

2. Under water

Meadowhall is under water on June 25, 2007 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Firefighters rescue resident Rose Ford from her flooded Ecclesfield home on June 26, 2007

3. Rescue

Firefighters rescue resident Rose Ford from her flooded Ecclesfield home on June 26, 2007 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Struggling through the floods in the Wicker, Sheffield, on June 26, 2007

4. Wicker

Struggling through the floods in the Wicker, Sheffield, on June 26, 2007 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice