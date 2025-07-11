And our gallery of pictures takes a look back at the hospitals in Sheffield that have closed over the decades.

They show both the buildings themselves, as well as the doctors and nurses who used to work there on the wards.

Many of the hospitals featured have now been demolished, and some of their sites have since been turned into homes. What are your memories of these hospitals?

1 . Infirmary Sheffield's first major hospital, the Sheffield Royal Infirmary, originally the General Infirmary, was built by public subscription and opened in 1797, serving the Sheffield public until it closed in 1980 when patients were transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. This picture was taken in 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Aerial view A view of the Royal Infirmary Hospital, Sheffield before demolition in 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . The Royal Hospital A veiw of the The Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, from Westfield Terrace, on October 25, 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4 . Lodge Moor Erected as an isolation hospital during Sheffield's smallpox epidemic in 1887-1888, Lodge Moor Hospital on Redmires Road was opened in 1888. Despite public and staff opposition, it closed in September 1994 following Sheffield Health Authority's decision to centralise most of its services Photo: Sheffield Newspapers