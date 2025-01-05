From the 1940s to the 1990s, do these photos bring back memories for you?
1. Panto time
Pictured at the Handsworth Centre, Fitzalan Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, where the Handsworth Amateur Operatic Society are presenting Pinocchio. Seen is Amy Foster as Pinocchio, and Duncan Milner as Geppetto the puppet maker, and Steve Mather as the Dame Mama Macaroni, January 16, 1998 Photo: Waistell
2. Gang show
Ecclesall Scouts perform their Gang Show, January 26, 1994 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Royal visit
Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, and King George VI, on a visit Sheffield after the Blitz, January 1941 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Under 16s
All Saints Under 16's pictured on January 23, 1998... Back row: B.Arch, B.Allen, S.Capill, T.Goddard, A.Fraser, D.Ward, S.Goddard and Mr H.Finnigan manager. Front row: A.Mclennan, R.Powis, I.Saxton, S.Curry, A.Phillips and D.Mullooly Photo: Barry Richardson
