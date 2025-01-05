Shoppers in Exchange Street, Sheffield in January 1978Shoppers in Exchange Street, Sheffield in January 1978
Sheffield retro: Looking back at the city in January through the decades

By Jane Salt
Published 5th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
As we arrive in the first month of a new year and say goodbye to 2024, our gallery of photographs takes a look back at life in and around Sheffield during January in years gone by

From the 1940s to the 1990s, do these photos bring back memories for you?

Pictured at the Handsworth Centre, Fitzalan Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, where the Handsworth Amateur Operatic Society are presenting Pinocchio. Seen is Amy Foster as Pinocchio, and Duncan Milner as Geppetto the puppet maker, and Steve Mather as the Dame Mama Macaroni, January 16, 1998

1. Panto time

Pictured at the Handsworth Centre, Fitzalan Road, Handsworth, Sheffield, where the Handsworth Amateur Operatic Society are presenting Pinocchio. Seen is Amy Foster as Pinocchio, and Duncan Milner as Geppetto the puppet maker, and Steve Mather as the Dame Mama Macaroni, January 16, 1998 Photo: Waistell

Ecclesall Scouts perform their Gang Show, January 26, 1994

2. Gang show

Ecclesall Scouts perform their Gang Show, January 26, 1994 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, and King George VI, on a visit Sheffield after the Blitz, January 1941

3. Royal visit

Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, and King George VI, on a visit Sheffield after the Blitz, January 1941 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

All Saints Under 16's pictured on January 23, 1998... Back row: B.Arch, B.Allen, S.Capill, T.Goddard, A.Fraser, D.Ward, S.Goddard and Mr H.Finnigan manager. Front row: A.Mclennan, R.Powis, I.Saxton, S.Curry, A.Phillips and D.Mullooly

4. Under 16s

All Saints Under 16's pictured on January 23, 1998... Back row: B.Arch, B.Allen, S.Capill, T.Goddard, A.Fraser, D.Ward, S.Goddard and Mr H.Finnigan manager. Front row: A.Mclennan, R.Powis, I.Saxton, S.Curry, A.Phillips and D.Mullooly Photo: Barry Richardson

