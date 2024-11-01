Sheffield retro: Looking back at the 1970s when children played in the street and chimney sweeps were common

By Jane Salt
Published 1st Nov 2024, 05:00 BST

Our retro gallery of black and white photographs takes a look back at life in and around Sheffield in the early 1970s.

It was the days when children could play in the street, the Crucible was under construction, chimney sweeps were a common sight and you could buy your stamps at the GPO in Fitzalan Square.

What are your memories of that era?

Children play football in the street in April 1971

1. Playing out

Children play football in the street in April 1971 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Rummaging through the fabric stall in Sheffield's Sheaf Market in 1973

2. Market stall

Rummaging through the fabric stall in Sheffield's Sheaf Market in 1973 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Interior of the General Post Office in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in 1971

3. GPO

Interior of the General Post Office in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in 1971 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Children play in the back yards of houses in Starchouse Road, North Anston, June 10, 1970

4. Back yard

Children play in the back yards of houses in Starchouse Road, North Anston, June 10, 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

