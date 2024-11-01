It was the days when children could play in the street, the Crucible was under construction, chimney sweeps were a common sight and you could buy your stamps at the GPO in Fitzalan Square.
What are your memories of that era?
Our retro gallery of black and white photographs takes a look back at life in and around Sheffield in the early 1970s.
