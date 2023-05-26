News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

Sheffield retro: Looking back at some of our favourite restaurants in Sheffield over the years

Here we are taking a look back at some of the restaurants we’ve loved over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 26th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Do you remember Nirmal’s on Glossop Road, or any of the other restaurants in our list?

Nirmals Restaurant, Glossop Road, pictured in April 2010

1. Nirmals

Nirmals Restaurant, Glossop Road, pictured in April 2010 Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Nirmal Gupta serves a customer at Nirmal's Restaurant, Glossop Road, in March 2006

2. Going for a curry

Nirmal Gupta serves a customer at Nirmal's Restaurant, Glossop Road, in March 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
The original Jaflong Indian Restaurant at Northfield Road, Crookes, pictured before it moved to new premises.... December 2005

3. Jaflong

The original Jaflong Indian Restaurant at Northfield Road, Crookes, pictured before it moved to new premises.... December 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal staff

Photo Sales
The Al Carretto Italian Restaurant, London Road, Sheffield, which was due to close in December 2010

4. Al Carretto

The Al Carretto Italian Restaurant, London Road, Sheffield, which was due to close in December 2010 Photo: Roger Nadal staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Sheffield