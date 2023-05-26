Here we are taking a look back at some of the restaurants we’ve loved over the years.
Do you remember Nirmal’s on Glossop Road, or any of the other restaurants in our list?
1. Nirmals
Nirmals Restaurant, Glossop Road, pictured in April 2010 Photo: Sarah Washbourn
2. Going for a curry
Nirmal Gupta serves a customer at Nirmal's Restaurant, Glossop Road, in March 2006 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Jaflong
The original Jaflong Indian Restaurant at Northfield Road, Crookes, pictured before it moved to new premises.... December 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal staff
4. Al Carretto
The Al Carretto Italian Restaurant, London Road, Sheffield, which was due to close in December 2010 Photo: Roger Nadal staff