Jane Wilson presents certificates of achievement to some of the members of the Woodthorpe Youth Club, Sheffield, July 23, 1999

Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield's youth clubs popular in the 90s and 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 7th May 2025, 05:10 BST
Our colourful gallery of photos looks back at youth clubs and youth centres in Sheffield which were popular in the 90s and 2000s.

Do you recognise anyone you know?

Youth leader Ted Jenkins pictured with young people at the Herdings Youth Centre, Sheffield, May 5, 1998

1. Herdings

Youth leader Ted Jenkins pictured with young people at the Herdings Youth Centre, Sheffield, May 5, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal

Some of the youngsters pictured playing pool at the opening of the Upperzone Connexions Youth Centre, Crookesmoor Road, Sheffield, February 17, 2003

2. A game of pool

Some of the youngsters pictured playing pool at the opening of the Upperzone Connexions Youth Centre, Crookesmoor Road, Sheffield, February 17, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

Lads from Herdings Youth Club clean up their local area around the youth club on Morland Road, Herdings. Left to right, Simon Staniforth (15), Robert Haywood (16), Lee Hanson (15), Michael Fenlon (15), Jason Rayner (15), Jamie Hanson (14), Jordan Platts (14) and youth leader Iain Siddall, August 14, 2002

3. Clean up

Lads from Herdings Youth Club clean up their local area around the youth club on Morland Road, Herdings. Left to right, Simon Staniforth (15), Robert Haywood (16), Lee Hanson (15), Michael Fenlon (15), Jason Rayner (15), Jamie Hanson (14), Jordan Platts (14) and youth leader Iain Siddall, August 14, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Youth Leader Richard Hay with some of the members of the Double Six Youth Club, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, December 14, 2005

4. 66

Youth Leader Richard Hay with some of the members of the Double Six Youth Club, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, December 14, 2005 Photo: Barry Richardson

