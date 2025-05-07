Do you recognise anyone you know?
1. Herdings
Youth leader Ted Jenkins pictured with young people at the Herdings Youth Centre, Sheffield, May 5, 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. A game of pool
Some of the youngsters pictured playing pool at the opening of the Upperzone Connexions Youth Centre, Crookesmoor Road, Sheffield, February 17, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Clean up
Lads from Herdings Youth Club clean up their local area around the youth club on Morland Road, Herdings. Left to right, Simon Staniforth (15), Robert Haywood (16), Lee Hanson (15), Michael Fenlon (15), Jason Rayner (15), Jamie Hanson (14), Jordan Platts (14) and youth leader Iain Siddall, August 14, 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. 66
Youth Leader Richard Hay with some of the members of the Double Six Youth Club, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, December 14, 2005 Photo: Barry Richardson
