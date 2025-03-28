Football, lacrosse, netball, rounders, ice hockey, cricket and rugby all feature in our photo gallery.
Do you recognise anyone you know?
1. Netball team
Silverdale School U14 girls netball team who have won the league. Back row, left to right: Nikki Bracknell, Anna Coultard, Rosie Pearsall, Claire Hunt, Liz Hughes(teacher), Jo Singleton, Fran Neville, Joanne Chan. Front row: Laura Hunt, Toni Walker, Rose Heritage, Gabrielle Wood, Sara Vigil and Ruth Lauener, April 10, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Winners
Cup winners Stocksbridge Park U11s, May 9, 2006 Photo: submitted
3. U11's
Pictured are Owls Trust U11's football team outside Hillsborough, October 28, 2007 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Netball
Three years of going from strength to strength now sees the Stocksbridge High School U14 netball team representing The North East of England in the National Schools Netball Tournament at the renowned Roedean School in Brighton, January 29, 2003 Photo: Submitted
