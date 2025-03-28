Pictured are the Sheffield Samurai U10 Ice Hockey Team who won a competition in Scotland, April 28, 1998Pictured are the Sheffield Samurai U10 Ice Hockey Team who won a competition in Scotland, April 28, 1998
Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield's young sporty girls and boys playing football, netball and rounders

By Jane Salt
Published 28th Mar 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST
A search of our archives brings you these colourful photographs of talented sporting youngsters across the region in the 1990s and 2000s

Football, lacrosse, netball, rounders, ice hockey, cricket and rugby all feature in our photo gallery.

Do you recognise anyone you know?

Silverdale School U14 girls netball team who have won the league. Back row, left to right: Nikki Bracknell, Anna Coultard, Rosie Pearsall, Claire Hunt, Liz Hughes(teacher), Jo Singleton, Fran Neville, Joanne Chan. Front row: Laura Hunt, Toni Walker, Rose Heritage, Gabrielle Wood, Sara Vigil and Ruth Lauener, April 10, 2000

Silverdale School U14 girls netball team who have won the league. Back row, left to right: Nikki Bracknell, Anna Coultard, Rosie Pearsall, Claire Hunt, Liz Hughes(teacher), Jo Singleton, Fran Neville, Joanne Chan. Front row: Laura Hunt, Toni Walker, Rose Heritage, Gabrielle Wood, Sara Vigil and Ruth Lauener, April 10, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis

Cup winners Stocksbridge Park U11s, May 9, 2006

Cup winners Stocksbridge Park U11s, May 9, 2006 Photo: submitted

Pictured are Owls Trust U11's football team outside Hillsborough, October 28, 2007

Pictured are Owls Trust U11's football team outside Hillsborough, October 28, 2007 Photo: Steve Ellis

Three years of going from strength to strength now sees the Stocksbridge High School U14 netball team representing The North East of England in the National Schools Netball Tournament at the renowned Roedean School in Brighton, January 29, 2003

Three years of going from strength to strength now sees the Stocksbridge High School U14 netball team representing The North East of England in the National Schools Netball Tournament at the renowned Roedean School in Brighton, January 29, 2003 Photo: Submitted

