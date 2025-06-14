These pubs, pictured in the 2000s, are now all closed or changed beyond recognition.
Do you have memories of enjoying a pint in any of them?
1. Landlord
Richard Barwick from the George lV pub, Infirmary Road, Sheffield, December 28, 2007 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. The Gower
The Gower Arms pub, Gower Street, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, December 12, 2006 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. King's Head
The Kings Head pub, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, pictured on January 14, 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Bassett
The Bassett pub, Cowper Avenue, Fox Hill, Sheffield, pictured on February 19, 2007 Photo: Stuart Hastings
