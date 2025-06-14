Remembered for it's live music, the now closed George IV pub, Infirmary Road, Sheffield, is pictured here on December 28, 2007placeholder image
Remembered for it's live music, the now closed George IV pub, Infirmary Road, Sheffield, is pictured here on December 28, 2007

Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield's lost pubs from the 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 14th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
A search of our archives brings you these pictures of just some of Sheffield’s lost pubs and their landlords and landladies who ran them.

These pubs, pictured in the 2000s, are now all closed or changed beyond recognition.

Do you have memories of enjoying a pint in any of them?

Richard Barwick from the George lV pub, Infirmary Road, Sheffield, December 28, 2007

1. Landlord

Richard Barwick from the George lV pub, Infirmary Road, Sheffield, December 28, 2007 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Gower Arms pub, Gower Street, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, December 12, 2006

2. The Gower

The Gower Arms pub, Gower Street, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, December 12, 2006 Photo: Mike Waistell

The Kings Head pub, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, pictured on January 14, 2005

3. King's Head

The Kings Head pub, Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, pictured on January 14, 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

The Bassett pub, Cowper Avenue, Fox Hill, Sheffield, pictured on February 19, 2007

4. Bassett

The Bassett pub, Cowper Avenue, Fox Hill, Sheffield, pictured on February 19, 2007 Photo: Stuart Hastings

