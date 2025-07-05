Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield's famous Don Valley Stadium, now lost to history

By Jane Salt
Published 5th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Don Valley Stadium was built in 1991 as the flagship athletics venue for the World Student Games in Sheffield.

But now it’s now gone, demolished in 2013 and replaced by a different sports facility.

Our gallery of photos take a look back at just some of the events held at the Stadium in the 90s and early 2000s to include charity events, athletics, marathons, fun runs, and more.

Do you have happy memories of Don Valley Stadium?

1. Run to Portsmouth

Police and Sainsbury's staff about to set off from the Don Valley Stadium to run to Portsmouth in aid of the Special Olympics fund on July 7, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings

2. On your marks

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Peter Price starts the fun run at the Sheffield Marathon in the Don Valley Stadium on April 27, 1997 Photo: Waistell

3. Fitness Unlimited

The Fitness Unlimited Sheffield Half Marathon and The Star Fun Run. Don Valley Stadium, Attercliffe, Sheffield. Fun Running babies, left to right, Sara Hughes, Fay Johnson, Charlotte Clarke and Hannah Wilde, all aged 19 and Hallam Uni students, pictured on April 30, 2005 Photo: Andrew Partridge

4. Balloon launch

Pictured at the Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield, where 300 children stood in the shape of the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice logo to launch 300 balloons on July 1, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell

News you can trust since 1887
