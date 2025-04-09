Trainee chefs, bakers, hairdressers, mechanics, charity events, famous visitors and more feature in our photo gallery.
Do you recognise anyone you know?
1. Celebration
Successful A level students celebrate at Sheffield's Castle College in August 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge
2. Time capsule
Kat Fletcher and Karl Cooper with a time capsule to be planted at Castle College to highlight AIDS deaths in the city, May 25, 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins
3. TV Chef
Pictured at Castle College, Granville Road, Sheffield, where TV Chef Lesley Waters was giving a Chef's Masterclass. Seen is Lesley in the kitchen with a class of catering students from the college, February 22, 2006 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Competition
Seen at Castle College, where chef students were taking part in the New Covent Garden Food Company competition to produce a soup. Seen left to right, are, Ian Musgrave, Megan Harrod, Bradley Burke, Simon Tandy, Daniel Lee, Rebecca Evans, and Jordan Leah, May 18, 2006 Photo: Mike Waistell
