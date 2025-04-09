Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield’s Castle College students, results day and enrolment events

By Jane Salt
Published 9th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
These retro photos from our archives look back at student life at Sheffield’s Castle College in the 90s and 2000s.

Trainee chefs, bakers, hairdressers, mechanics, charity events, famous visitors and more feature in our photo gallery.

Do you recognise anyone you know?

Successful A level students celebrate at Sheffield's Castle College in August 1999

1. Celebration

Successful A level students celebrate at Sheffield's Castle College in August 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Kat Fletcher and Karl Cooper with a time capsule to be planted at Castle College to highlight AIDS deaths in the city, May 25, 2004

2. Time capsule

Kat Fletcher and Karl Cooper with a time capsule to be planted at Castle College to highlight AIDS deaths in the city, May 25, 2004 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Pictured at Castle College, Granville Road, Sheffield, where TV Chef Lesley Waters was giving a Chef's Masterclass. Seen is Lesley in the kitchen with a class of catering students from the college, February 22, 2006

3. TV Chef

Pictured at Castle College, Granville Road, Sheffield, where TV Chef Lesley Waters was giving a Chef's Masterclass. Seen is Lesley in the kitchen with a class of catering students from the college, February 22, 2006 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Seen at Castle College, where chef students were taking part in the New Covent Garden Food Company competition to produce a soup. Seen left to right, are, Ian Musgrave, Megan Harrod, Bradley Burke, Simon Tandy, Daniel Lee, Rebecca Evans, and Jordan Leah, May 18, 2006

4. Competition

Seen at Castle College, where chef students were taking part in the New Covent Garden Food Company competition to produce a soup. Seen left to right, are, Ian Musgrave, Megan Harrod, Bradley Burke, Simon Tandy, Daniel Lee, Rebecca Evans, and Jordan Leah, May 18, 2006 Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice