Sheffield United are set to take to the streets on an open top bus to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield Council has confirmed that the club will mark the end of a successful season with a victory parade on Thursday May 11, between 5.30pm and 8pm, after they sealed their promotion with a 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion.

The open top bus, which will take the team’s players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, leaving Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm.

Ahead of the event, we are looking back at previous victory parades dating back to 2003, 2006 and 2019

Can you spot anyone you know?

