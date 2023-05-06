News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield United fans celebrating victory parades from years gone by

Sheffield United are set to take to the streets on an open top bus to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

By Jane Salt
Published 6th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield Council has confirmed that the club will mark the end of a successful season with a victory parade on Thursday May 11, between 5.30pm and 8pm, after they sealed their promotion with a 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion.

The open top bus, which will take the team’s players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, leaving Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm.

Ahead of the event, we are looking back at previous victory parades dating back to 2003, 2006 and 2019

Can you spot anyone you know?

Sheffield United end of season celebrations - fans gather at Bramall Lane to meet the players, May 27, 2003

1. Warnock

Sheffield United end of season celebrations - fans gather at Bramall Lane to meet the players, May 27, 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound

Sheffield United players celebrate on an open top bus... May 27, 2003

2. Bus

Sheffield United players celebrate on an open top bus... May 27, 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound

Fans gather at Bramall Lane to meet the players, May 2003

3. Celebrate

Fans gather at Bramall Lane to meet the players, May 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound

Fans gather at Bramall Lane to meet the players, May 27, 2003

4. Fans

Fans gather at Bramall Lane to meet the players, May 27, 2003 Photo: Dennis Lound

