Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield students on GCSE results days over the years - PHOTOS

By Jane Salt
Published 20th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
As students in Sheffield await their GCSE results, we have delved into our archives to bring you these photos of results days across the city in the 90s and 2000s.

Take and look through and see if you can you spot yourself or anyone you know.

Students at Abbeydale School happy with their GCSE results on August 27, 1998

Students at Abbeydale School happy with their GCSE results on August 27, 1998 Photo: Geoff Tyrer

Pupils celebrate at Firth Park school after getting their GCSE results on August 26, 1998

Pupils celebrate at Firth Park school after getting their GCSE results on August 26, 1998 Photo: Dean Atkins

Successful GCSE results at Handsworth Grange School for Melissa Beevor, Rebecca Hinkler, Ella Ransom, Tracey Hardy, Jodie Shelbon and Natasha McGowan, on August 21, 2003

Successful GCSE results at Handsworth Grange School for Melissa Beevor, Rebecca Hinkler, Ella Ransom, Tracey Hardy, Jodie Shelbon and Natasha McGowan, on August 21, 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins

Early morning students with their GCSE results at Abbeydale Grange School, from left Maddi Gaunt, Ruth Wormald, Zara Fergusson, Ahmed Al-Aagam, Ben Whiteley, Samira Arshad, Sarah Price, Laura Vines and Kathryn Palmer, on August 22, 2002

Early morning students with their GCSE results at Abbeydale Grange School, from left Maddi Gaunt, Ruth Wormald, Zara Fergusson, Ahmed Al-Aagam, Ben Whiteley, Samira Arshad, Sarah Price, Laura Vines and Kathryn Palmer, on August 22, 2002 Photo: Dennis Lound (Staff)

