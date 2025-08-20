Take and look through and see if you can you spot yourself or anyone you know.
1. Happy students
Students at Abbeydale School happy with their GCSE results on August 27, 1998 Photo: Geoff Tyrer
2. Celebration
Pupils celebrate at Firth Park school after getting their GCSE results on August 26, 1998 Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Success
Successful GCSE results at Handsworth Grange School for Melissa Beevor, Rebecca Hinkler, Ella Ransom, Tracey Hardy, Jodie Shelbon and Natasha McGowan, on August 21, 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Abbeydale
Early morning students with their GCSE results at Abbeydale Grange School, from left Maddi Gaunt, Ruth Wormald, Zara Fergusson, Ahmed Al-Aagam, Ben Whiteley, Samira Arshad, Sarah Price, Laura Vines and Kathryn Palmer, on August 22, 2002 Photo: Dennis Lound (Staff)