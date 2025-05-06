Some of the sixth form pupils and staff from Birkdale School, Sheffield, who are going on a trip to Nepal, January 25, 2000Some of the sixth form pupils and staff from Birkdale School, Sheffield, who are going on a trip to Nepal, January 25, 2000
Some of the sixth form pupils and staff from Birkdale School, Sheffield, who are going on a trip to Nepal, January 25, 2000

Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield schools in the year 2000

By Jane Salt
Published 6th May 2025, 10:21 BST
A search of our archive brings you these nostalgic photos capturing school days in Sheffield 25 years ago.

Our retro photo gallery includes sports teams, competition winners, school expeditions and more.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise?

Pictured at Dore Junior school, Furniss Avenue, Dore, where the Wileman Cup Final was held between Devonshire United in green and Furniss Rovers in blue. Seen is Furniss Rovers, the winning team, with the trophy, April 14, 2000

1. Wileman Cup

Pictured at Dore Junior school, Furniss Avenue, Dore, where the Wileman Cup Final was held between Devonshire United in green and Furniss Rovers in blue. Seen is Furniss Rovers, the winning team, with the trophy, April 14, 2000 Photo: M.Waistell

Photo Sales
The five sporting teams at Ecclesall C of E Junior School who have won various events. Holding some of the trophies in front are, left to right: Michael Woodhead, Hollie Clarke, Zoe Randell and Joe Wood, April 19, 2000

2. Trophy winners

The five sporting teams at Ecclesall C of E Junior School who have won various events. Holding some of the trophies in front are, left to right: Michael Woodhead, Hollie Clarke, Zoe Randell and Joe Wood, April 19, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Pupils at Firth Park school show off their prizes for being top attenders at the school's Fantasia homework club, April 12, 2000

3. Prize winners

Pupils at Firth Park school show off their prizes for being top attenders at the school's Fantasia homework club, April 12, 2000 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Pupils from the Y3 Class at Fox Hill Primary School who took part in the Pride in Our Suburbs Campaign at their school. Pictured, left to right: James White, Emily Hardman, Chelsea Caster, Jordan Taylor, Jack Newton, Joshua McCann, Cristy Read, Rachel Wilson, with teacher Jacky Sawdon, April 11, 2000

4. Pride in Our Suburbs

Pupils from the Y3 Class at Fox Hill Primary School who took part in the Pride in Our Suburbs Campaign at their school. Pictured, left to right: James White, Emily Hardman, Chelsea Caster, Jordan Taylor, Jack Newton, Joshua McCann, Cristy Read, Rachel Wilson, with teacher Jacky Sawdon, April 11, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice