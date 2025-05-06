Our retro photo gallery includes sports teams, competition winners, school expeditions and more.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you recognise?
1. Wileman Cup
Pictured at Dore Junior school, Furniss Avenue, Dore, where the Wileman Cup Final was held between Devonshire United in green and Furniss Rovers in blue. Seen is Furniss Rovers, the winning team, with the trophy, April 14, 2000 Photo: M.Waistell
2. Trophy winners
The five sporting teams at Ecclesall C of E Junior School who have won various events. Holding some of the trophies in front are, left to right: Michael Woodhead, Hollie Clarke, Zoe Randell and Joe Wood, April 19, 2000 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Prize winners
Pupils at Firth Park school show off their prizes for being top attenders at the school's Fantasia homework club, April 12, 2000 Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Pride in Our Suburbs
Pupils from the Y3 Class at Fox Hill Primary School who took part in the Pride in Our Suburbs Campaign at their school. Pictured, left to right: James White, Emily Hardman, Chelsea Caster, Jordan Taylor, Jack Newton, Joshua McCann, Cristy Read, Rachel Wilson, with teacher Jacky Sawdon, April 11, 2000 Photo: Steve Ellis
