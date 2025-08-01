Tens of thousands of Blades and Owls made the journey to the capital for the FA Cup semi-final.
That year, Supertram made its first journey into the city centre, the final block of flats at the Hyde Park complex was demolished, and the legendary Butler’s Dining Rooms closed its doors after more than 80 years in the city.
Take a trip down memory lane with us.
1. Shoe sale
Shoppers at Sheffield's Setts Market shoe sale on Friday, September 10, 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Supporters
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporters at Midland Station on their way to the 1993 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Butler's
Stephen and Edna at Butler's Dining Rooms, Brook Hill, Sheffield, on December 30, 1993. Famous for its 'cow pies', legend has it that it was here that Picasso, visiting the World Peace Congress in Sheffield, drew a dove of peace on a napkin. The cafe opened in 1910 and closed in 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Demolition
Sheffield's experiment in high rise design comes to a dramatic end as demolition experts explode the final derelict block at the award winning Hyde Park flats complex on June 2, 1993 Photo: YPN
