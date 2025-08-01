Fans heading to the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley for the historic Steel City derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United in April 1993placeholder image
Fans heading to the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley for the historic Steel City derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United in April 1993

Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield in 1993 including famous Steel City derby at Wembley

By Jane Salt
Published 1st Aug 2025, 05:45 BST
These photos from our archive take a look back at happenings in Sheffield in 1993 – including a Steel City derby at Wembley.

Tens of thousands of Blades and Owls made the journey to the capital for the FA Cup semi-final.

That year, Supertram made its first journey into the city centre, the final block of flats at the Hyde Park complex was demolished, and the legendary Butler’s Dining Rooms closed its doors after more than 80 years in the city.

Take a trip down memory lane with us.

Shoppers at Sheffield's Setts Market shoe sale on Friday, September 10, 1993

1. Shoe sale

Shoppers at Sheffield's Setts Market shoe sale on Friday, September 10, 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporters at Midland Station on their way to the 1993 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April 1993

2. Supporters

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday supporters at Midland Station on their way to the 1993 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Stephen and Edna at Butler's Dining Rooms, Brook Hill, Sheffield, on December 30, 1993. Famous for its 'cow pies', legend has it that it was here that Picasso, visiting the World Peace Congress in Sheffield, drew a dove of peace on a napkin. The cafe opened in 1910 and closed in 1993

3. Butler's

Stephen and Edna at Butler's Dining Rooms, Brook Hill, Sheffield, on December 30, 1993. Famous for its 'cow pies', legend has it that it was here that Picasso, visiting the World Peace Congress in Sheffield, drew a dove of peace on a napkin. The cafe opened in 1910 and closed in 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield's experiment in high rise design comes to a dramatic end as demolition experts explode the final derelict block at the award winning Hyde Park flats complex on June 2, 1993

4. Demolition

Sheffield's experiment in high rise design comes to a dramatic end as demolition experts explode the final derelict block at the award winning Hyde Park flats complex on June 2, 1993 Photo: YPN

