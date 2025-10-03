The Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, on November 2, 1995placeholder image
The Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, on November 2, 1995

Sheffield retro: Looking back at Sheffield 30 years ago - memories of 1995

By Jane Salt
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
These nostalgic photos from our archive take a look back at all things Sheffield 30 years ago.

Schools, lost shops, sports and pop stars all feature in our retro gallery of life in the Steel City in 1995.

Do they bring back memories for you?

The House of Fraser department store, High Street, Sheffield, in 1995

The House of Fraser department store, High Street, Sheffield, in 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured after the presentation of the League Championship trophy at Ponds Forge are the Sheffield Star Hatters Basketball Team with the trophy and their medals on April 9, 1995

Pictured after the presentation of the League Championship trophy at Ponds Forge are the Sheffield Star Hatters Basketball Team with the trophy and their medals on April 9, 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Marti Caine unveils a plaque at the Top Rank, Sheffield, commemorating Joseph Rodgers and Sons Limited, Cutlery Manufacturers, to mark the site of the old cutlery firm in January 1995

Marti Caine unveils a plaque at the Top Rank, Sheffield, commemorating Joseph Rodgers and Sons Limited, Cutlery Manufacturers, to mark the site of the old cutlery firm in January 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Striking library staff protesting outside the Star offices on August 1,1995

Striking library staff protesting outside the Star offices on August 1,1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

