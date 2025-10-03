Schools, lost shops, sports and pop stars all feature in our retro gallery of life in the Steel City in 1995.
Do they bring back memories for you?
1. Department store
The House of Fraser department store, High Street, Sheffield, in 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Presentation
Pictured after the presentation of the League Championship trophy at Ponds Forge are the Sheffield Star Hatters Basketball Team with the trophy and their medals on April 9, 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Plaque
Marti Caine unveils a plaque at the Top Rank, Sheffield, commemorating Joseph Rodgers and Sons Limited, Cutlery Manufacturers, to mark the site of the old cutlery firm in January 1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Protest
Striking library staff protesting outside the Star offices on August 1,1995 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers