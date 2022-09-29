News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Looking back at restaurants from days gone by in the 90s

Sometimes there’s no better treat than going out for your tea.

By Errol Edwards
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:45 am

Here are nine pictures of famous restaurants around the city that were popular in the 90s.

How many do you remember?

1. Uncle Sam's Chuck Wagon Restaurant

At Uncle Sam's Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where staff were tasting pizza. Seen left to right are, Chef Lee Hunt, Proprietor Susan Crossland, and Supervisor Waitress Caroline Haley, July 1996

Photo: Waistell staff

2. Vijay's Indian Restaurant

Vijay's Indian Restaurant, Sheffield city centre, July 1996

Photo: Geoff Tyrer

3. Vittorio Pizzeria Restaurant, Crookes

Pictured at Vittorio Pizzeria Restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, is Vittorio Giove with son David Vincenzo, and wife Joan, June 1996

Photo: Waistell staff

4. The Mango Caribbean Restaurant

The Mango Caribbean Restaurant, London Road, Sheffield, October 1997

Photo: Barry Richardson staff

