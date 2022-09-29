Here are nine pictures of famous restaurants around the city that were popular in the 90s.
How many do you remember?
1. Uncle Sam's Chuck Wagon Restaurant
At Uncle Sam's Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where staff were tasting pizza. Seen left to right are, Chef Lee Hunt, Proprietor Susan Crossland, and Supervisor Waitress Caroline Haley, July 1996
Photo: Waistell staff
2. Vijay's Indian Restaurant
Vijay's Indian Restaurant, Sheffield city centre, July 1996
Photo: Geoff Tyrer
3. Vittorio Pizzeria Restaurant, Crookes
Pictured at Vittorio Pizzeria Restaurant, Crookes, Sheffield, is Vittorio Giove with son David Vincenzo, and wife Joan, June 1996
Photo: Waistell staff
4. The Mango Caribbean Restaurant
The Mango Caribbean Restaurant, London Road, Sheffield, October 1997
Photo: Barry Richardson staff