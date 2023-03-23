Ever since they were built in the 1950s and 60s, the Park Hill Flats have divided opinion among Sheffielders.
Some see them as an eyesore, but others see the listed building as a landmark of the city that should be appreciated and celebrated.
We have delved into the archives to bring you this collection of pictures showing the complex in yesteryear.
1. Playground
Former Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell chats to children in the playground as he opens Sheffield's Park Hill Flats in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Stairs
A long walk down the stairs at Park Hill Flats in 1979 Photo: Dennis Lound
3. Children waiting
Children wait for the former Labour Leader, Hugh Gaitskell, to arrive for the official opening of the Park Hill Flats complex, Sheffield, on June 16, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Residents
Former Labour Party leader Hugh Gaitskell chats to residents at he officially opens Sheffield's Park Hill Flats in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers