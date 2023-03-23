News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Looking back at Park Hill Flats down the years

Ever since they were built in the 1950s and 60s, the Park Hill Flats have divided opinion among Sheffielders.

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:24 GMT

Some see them as an eyesore, but others see the listed building as a landmark of the city that should be appreciated and celebrated.

We have delved into the archives to bring you this collection of pictures showing the complex in yesteryear.

Former Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell chats to children in the playground as he opens Sheffield's Park Hill Flats in 1961

1. Playground

Former Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell chats to children in the playground as he opens Sheffield's Park Hill Flats in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A long walk down the stairs at Park Hill Flats in 1979

2. Stairs

A long walk down the stairs at Park Hill Flats in 1979 Photo: Dennis Lound

Children wait for the former Labour Leader, Hugh Gaitskell, to arrive for the official opening of the Park Hill Flats complex, Sheffield, on June 16, 1961

3. Children waiting

Children wait for the former Labour Leader, Hugh Gaitskell, to arrive for the official opening of the Park Hill Flats complex, Sheffield, on June 16, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Former Labour Party leader Hugh Gaitskell chats to residents at he officially opens Sheffield's Park Hill Flats in 1961

4. Residents

Former Labour Party leader Hugh Gaitskell chats to residents at he officially opens Sheffield's Park Hill Flats in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield