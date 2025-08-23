Take a nostalgic trip around the streets of Sheffield with us from the early 1900s through to the 1980s.
Our picture gallery includes lost buildings and areas changed beyond recognition.
Do you remember the electricity showroom on Change Alley, or the public toilets in Fitzalan Square?
1. Pinstone Street
A view along Pinstone Street, Sheffield, with the Town Hall in the background and St. Paul's Church to the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Change Alley, Sheffield in 1965
, with the Electricity showroom on the left
A look along Change Alley, Sheffield, in 1965, with the electricty showroom on the left. Change Alley was an ancient thoroughfare that ran between High Street and Norfolk Street but was demolished during a period of urban redevelopment to create the modern High Street Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Golden Ball
The Golden Ball Pub, Campo Lane, Sheffield, on June 12, 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Sunday papers
The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre on July 18, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers