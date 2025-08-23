An old view of Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, with the old public toilets and the Sheffield Transport Office in the centreplaceholder image
An old view of Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, with the old public toilets and the Sheffield Transport Office in the centre

Sheffield retro: Looking back at old Sheffield through the years

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A search of our archives has unearthed some more old photos of Sheffield through the years.

Take a nostalgic trip around the streets of Sheffield with us from the early 1900s through to the 1980s.

Our picture gallery includes lost buildings and areas changed beyond recognition.

Do you remember the electricity showroom on Change Alley, or the public toilets in Fitzalan Square?

A view along Pinstone Street, Sheffield, with the Town Hall in the background and St. Paul's Church to the right

1. Pinstone Street

A view along Pinstone Street, Sheffield, with the Town Hall in the background and St. Paul's Church to the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A look along Change Alley, Sheffield, in 1965, with the electricty showroom on the left. Change Alley was an ancient thoroughfare that ran between High Street and Norfolk Street but was demolished during a period of urban redevelopment to create the modern High Street

2. Change Alley, Sheffield in 1965 , with the Electricity showroom on the left

A look along Change Alley, Sheffield, in 1965, with the electricty showroom on the left. Change Alley was an ancient thoroughfare that ran between High Street and Norfolk Street but was demolished during a period of urban redevelopment to create the modern High Street Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Golden Ball Pub, Campo Lane, Sheffield, on June 12, 1968

3. Golden Ball

The Golden Ball Pub, Campo Lane, Sheffield, on June 12, 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre on July 18, 1965

4. Sunday papers

The scene in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on a Sunday morning, as casual passers-by stop for the Sunday morning papers in the quiet of the city centre on July 18, 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice