Sheffield retro: Looking back at Neepsend through the years including flood and old railway station

Our gallery of photos takes a look back at Neepsend
By Jane Salt
Published 5th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

The Great Flood of 1864, the Neepsend gas works, the old railway station and more are pictured in our look back at Neepsend from over the years.

We have trawled through our archives to bring you these black and white photos from a bygine era.

Enjoy your walk down memory lane.

Houses and a corner shop living in the shadow of the Neepsend Gasometers

1. Gasometers

Houses and a corner shop living in the shadow of the Neepsend Gasometers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Neepsend power station, Sheffield, pictured in August 1955

2. Power Station

Neepsend power station, Sheffield, pictured in August 1955 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

View of Neepsend and Kelvin Flats from Wallace Road, Neepsend, March 1986

3. View

View of Neepsend and Kelvin Flats from Wallace Road, Neepsend, March 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Pupils of Hillfoot School, Neepsend, 1953. Photo submitted by Barbara Warsop

4. School

Pupils of Hillfoot School, Neepsend, 1953. Photo submitted by Barbara Warsop Photo: Submitted pic

