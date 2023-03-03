Tributes poured in this week following the death of Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, aged just 56.

The Sheffield-band released a statement announcing the news on Thursday, along with a picture of the band from when they were on tour over a decade ago.

The band said: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.

“It was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band. We’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love.”

Here, we are taking a look back at the iconic band’s career through the years.

*Pulp will play two homecoming shows at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.

