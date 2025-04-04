Pictured at Rossis Restaurant is owner Marco Giove with chef Gianni Capone, head chef Franco Esposito (middle), and chef Pasquale Nocerino, September 9, 1998Pictured at Rossis Restaurant is owner Marco Giove with chef Gianni Capone, head chef Franco Esposito (middle), and chef Pasquale Nocerino, September 9, 1998
Sheffield retro: Looking back at much-loved Sheffield restaurants of the 90s

By Jane Salt
Published 4th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
Here we take a nostalgic look back at some of your favourite Sheffield restaurants from the 1990s

Most of these restaurants have sadly closed or changed hands over the years.

How many can you remember?

Pictured at Al Carretto Italian Restaurant, London Road, Sheffield is boss and chef Mimmo Mazzola, March 17, 1998

1. Al Carretto

Pictured at Al Carretto Italian Restaurant, London Road, Sheffield is boss and chef Mimmo Mazzola, March 17, 1998 Photo: Waistell

At The Himalaya Indian Restaurant on Convent Walk, off West Street, Sheffield, are, left to right: Tosoruf Miah (chef), Shahnawaz Kayani (co -owner) and Yahaia Choudhury (co-owner and assistant chef), June 24, 1997

2. Himalaya

At The Himalaya Indian Restaurant on Convent Walk, off West Street, Sheffield, are, left to right: Tosoruf Miah (chef), Shahnawaz Kayani (co -owner) and Yahaia Choudhury (co-owner and assistant chef), June 24, 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis

Firemen on the roof of the Pickwick restaurant, High Green, Sheffield, September 3, 1997

3. Pickwick

Firemen on the roof of the Pickwick restaurant, High Green, Sheffield, September 3, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Pictured are Haji Talib Hussain, master chef (left) and John Mahmood, manager of the Vijay's and Anilas Indian Restaurant in Charter Square, Sheffield, September 1, 1998

4. Vijay's

Pictured are Haji Talib Hussain, master chef (left) and John Mahmood, manager of the Vijay's and Anilas Indian Restaurant in Charter Square, Sheffield, September 1, 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis

