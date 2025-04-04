Most of these restaurants have sadly closed or changed hands over the years.
How many can you remember?
1. Al Carretto
Pictured at Al Carretto Italian Restaurant, London Road, Sheffield is boss and chef Mimmo Mazzola, March 17, 1998 Photo: Waistell
2. Himalaya
At The Himalaya Indian Restaurant on Convent Walk, off West Street, Sheffield, are, left to right: Tosoruf Miah (chef), Shahnawaz Kayani (co -owner) and Yahaia Choudhury (co-owner and assistant chef), June 24, 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Pickwick
Firemen on the roof of the Pickwick restaurant, High Green, Sheffield, September 3, 1997 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Vijay's
Pictured are Haji Talib Hussain, master chef (left) and John Mahmood, manager of the Vijay's and Anilas Indian Restaurant in Charter Square, Sheffield, September 1, 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis
