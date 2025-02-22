The new head of drama Ben Smithard with the cast of the Little Shop of Horrors at Ecclesfield School, Chapeltown Road, Ecclesfield, March 10, 2005The new head of drama Ben Smithard with the cast of the Little Shop of Horrors at Ecclesfield School, Chapeltown Road, Ecclesfield, March 10, 2005
Sheffield retro: Looking back at life in city and how things have changed over last 20 years

By Jane Salt
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 07:15 BST
A search of our archives brings you a nostalgic look back at all things Sheffield 20 years ago.

Our retro gallery from 2005 takes a look back at pubs, restaurants, school days, and more.

Do they bring back memories?

Landlord Alan Wortley at the now closed Old Mother Redcap pub, Bradway, Sheffield, January 21, 2005

1. Old Mother Redcap

Landlord Alan Wortley at the now closed Old Mother Redcap pub, Bradway, Sheffield, January 21, 2005 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Tapton students after their flight in the Navy helicopter Merlin Mk1, July 14, 2005

2. Helicopter ride

Tapton students after their flight in the Navy helicopter Merlin Mk1, July 14, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal

Mark Bradshaw at his greengrocers shop on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, March 22, 2005

3. Chapel Walk

Mark Bradshaw at his greengrocers shop on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, March 22, 2005 Photo: Stuart Hastings

The old Firth Vickers building being demolished on Weedon Street in Sheffield, January 15, 2005

4. Demolition

The old Firth Vickers building being demolished on Weedon Street in Sheffield, January 15, 2005 Photo: Dean Atkins

