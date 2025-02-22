Our retro gallery from 2005 takes a look back at pubs, restaurants, school days, and more.
Do they bring back memories?
1. Old Mother Redcap
Landlord Alan Wortley at the now closed Old Mother Redcap pub, Bradway, Sheffield, January 21, 2005 Photo: Stuart Hastings
2. Helicopter ride
Tapton students after their flight in the Navy helicopter Merlin Mk1, July 14, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal
3. Chapel Walk
Mark Bradshaw at his greengrocers shop on Chapel Walk, Sheffield, March 22, 2005 Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Demolition
The old Firth Vickers building being demolished on Weedon Street in Sheffield, January 15, 2005 Photo: Dean Atkins
