Sheffield retro: Looking back at landlords of city pubs of the 90s and 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 4th Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT
Take a step back in time with our gallery of pictures taking a look back at Sheffield’s landlords from the nineties and noughties

Do you remember any of these landlords and landladies pictured?

Landlord Alan Jarvis tends to his grapes at The Stumble Inn, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield, August 12, 2003

Landlord Alan Jarvis tends to his grapes at The Stumble Inn, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield, August 12, 2003 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Landlord of the Parkway Pub, Parkhill, Sheffield, Mick Beckett (left) receives the Cellar of the Year award from Coors Brewery, presented by Avebury Taverns business development manager, John Wright, April 2002.

Landlord of the Parkway Pub, Parkhill, Sheffield, Mick Beckett (left) receives the Cellar of the Year award from Coors Brewery, presented by Avebury Taverns business development manager, John Wright, April 2002. Photo: Andrew Partridge

Pictured at the Lord Nelson Pub, Arundel Street, Sheffield, where teams from the Netherthorpe and District Pool League along with the pub raised £2,050 for the Children's Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Unit. Seen with the cheque are: Julie Cole, secretary of the Pool League, Joanne Mountain and her daughter Lucy, and landlord Darren Mountain. In the background are regulars and pool team members, August 16, 2002

Pictured at the Lord Nelson Pub, Arundel Street, Sheffield, where teams from the Netherthorpe and District Pool League along with the pub raised £2,050 for the Children's Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Unit. Seen with the cheque are: Julie Cole, secretary of the Pool League, Joanne Mountain and her daughter Lucy, and landlord Darren Mountain. In the background are regulars and pool team members, August 16, 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell

Landlord Dave Thomasson and his wife, Jan, at the Shiny Sheff, Lodge Moor, with part of the HMS Sheffield display at their pub, January 30, 2003

Landlord Dave Thomasson and his wife, Jan, at the Shiny Sheff, Lodge Moor, with part of the HMS Sheffield display at their pub, January 30, 2003 Photo: Roger Nadal

