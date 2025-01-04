3 . Charity cheque

Pictured at the Lord Nelson Pub, Arundel Street, Sheffield, where teams from the Netherthorpe and District Pool League along with the pub raised £2,050 for the Children's Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Unit. Seen with the cheque are: Julie Cole, secretary of the Pool League, Joanne Mountain and her daughter Lucy, and landlord Darren Mountain. In the background are regulars and pool team members, August 16, 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell