Do you remember any of these landlords and landladies pictured?
1. Tending his grapes
Landlord Alan Jarvis tends to his grapes at The Stumble Inn, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield, August 12, 2003 Photo: Stuart Hastings
2. Cellar of the Year
Landlord of the Parkway Pub, Parkhill, Sheffield, Mick Beckett (left) receives the Cellar of the Year award from Coors Brewery, presented by Avebury Taverns business development manager, John Wright, April 2002. Photo: Andrew Partridge
3. Charity cheque
Pictured at the Lord Nelson Pub, Arundel Street, Sheffield, where teams from the Netherthorpe and District Pool League along with the pub raised £2,050 for the Children's Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Unit. Seen with the cheque are: Julie Cole, secretary of the Pool League, Joanne Mountain and her daughter Lucy, and landlord Darren Mountain. In the background are regulars and pool team members, August 16, 2002 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Shiny Sheff
Landlord Dave Thomasson and his wife, Jan, at the Shiny Sheff, Lodge Moor, with part of the HMS Sheffield display at their pub, January 30, 2003 Photo: Roger Nadal
