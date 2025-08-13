Landlord and landlady Ann and Shaun McCreesh at the South Seas pub, Broomhill, Sheffield, on November 9, 1998placeholder image
Sheffield retro: Looking back at landlords and landladies from popular pubs of the 90s and 2000s

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
Our gallery of photos captures life in pubs in and around Sheffield during the 90s and 2000s

Much-loved landlords and landladies are pictured in this retro photo gallery, along with some of the regulars who frequented their premises.

How many of these pubs have you visited and do they bring back any memories?

National pool champions at the Penny Black, Pond Hill, Sheffield, from left, Kevin Ryder, John Waller, Paul Greenwood, Tommy Farrelly, Alan Dale, Darren Cooper and Glyn Khan with Penny Black landlady Anita Hind on May 13, 2003

1. Pool champions

National pool champions at the Penny Black, Pond Hill, Sheffield, from left, Kevin Ryder, John Waller, Paul Greenwood, Tommy Farrelly, Alan Dale, Darren Cooper and Glyn Khan with Penny Black landlady Anita Hind on May 13, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson

Landlady Ann Saynor and Landlord Paul Unwin at the Hallamshire Hotel, Lydgate Lane, Sheffield, on April 3, 2000

2. Hallamshire

Landlady Ann Saynor and Landlord Paul Unwin at the Hallamshire Hotel, Lydgate Lane, Sheffield, on April 3, 2000 Photo: Paul Ibberson

Val Ball with Orbit from the Hearing Dogs for the Deaf with landlady Carol Baugh and locals from the Admiral Rodney pub, Loxley, Sheffield, before setting off on a sponsored walk on August 20, 1996

3. Sponsored walk

Val Ball with Orbit from the Hearing Dogs for the Deaf with landlady Carol Baugh and locals from the Admiral Rodney pub, Loxley, Sheffield, before setting off on a sponsored walk on August 20, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson

Tracey Allen, landlady of the New Inn, Hemsworth Road, Norton, gets pleasure from tipping beans over her 13 year-old daughter, Jennie, all in the name of charity in aid of Weston Park Hospital on April 26, 2001

4. All in the name of charity

Tracey Allen, landlady of the New Inn, Hemsworth Road, Norton, gets pleasure from tipping beans over her 13 year-old daughter, Jennie, all in the name of charity in aid of Weston Park Hospital on April 26, 2001 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)

