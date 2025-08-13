Much-loved landlords and landladies are pictured in this retro photo gallery, along with some of the regulars who frequented their premises.
1. Pool champions
National pool champions at the Penny Black, Pond Hill, Sheffield, from left, Kevin Ryder, John Waller, Paul Greenwood, Tommy Farrelly, Alan Dale, Darren Cooper and Glyn Khan with Penny Black landlady Anita Hind on May 13, 2003 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Hallamshire
Landlady Ann Saynor and Landlord Paul Unwin at the Hallamshire Hotel, Lydgate Lane, Sheffield, on April 3, 2000 Photo: Paul Ibberson
3. Sponsored walk
Val Ball with Orbit from the Hearing Dogs for the Deaf with landlady Carol Baugh and locals from the Admiral Rodney pub, Loxley, Sheffield, before setting off on a sponsored walk on August 20, 1996 Photo: Barry Richardson
4. All in the name of charity
Tracey Allen, landlady of the New Inn, Hemsworth Road, Norton, gets pleasure from tipping beans over her 13 year-old daughter, Jennie, all in the name of charity in aid of Weston Park Hospital on April 26, 2001 Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)