Barker's Pool with the new Cole Brothers store, the Gaumont Cinema and Dainties sweet shop on the left and Fattorini jewellers on the right in August 1964

Sheffield retro: Looking back at how city has changed over 60 years ago - focusing on 1964

By Jane Salt
Published 25th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Our latest retro gallery takes a nostalgic look back at all things Sheffield over 60 years ago

A search of our archives brings you a selection of our favourite photographs from Sheffield in 1964.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

Sheffield Fire Brigade, Division Street, inspection by HM Inspector of Fire Brigades, Mr W E Norwood, on August 12, 1964

1. Inspection

Sheffield Fire Brigade, Division Street, inspection by HM Inspector of Fire Brigades, Mr W E Norwood, on August 12, 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The old GPO sorting office in Pond Hill, Sheffield, in 1964

2. Pond Hill

The old GPO sorting office in Pond Hill, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Austin Reed Menswear in 1964, with Black Swan Walk to the left and Chapel Walk to the right, with Richards ladies fashion store on the corner with Fargate

3. Austin Reed

Austin Reed Menswear in 1964, with Black Swan Walk to the left and Chapel Walk to the right, with Richards ladies fashion store on the corner with Fargate Photo: Picture Sheffield

Cole Brothers Limited department store, on the corner of Fargate and Church Street, Sheffield, pictured shortly before the start of demolition in April 1964. The site is now a Burger King fast food restaurant.

4. Coles Corner

Cole Brothers Limited department store, on the corner of Fargate and Church Street, Sheffield, pictured shortly before the start of demolition in April 1964. The site is now a Burger King fast food restaurant. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

