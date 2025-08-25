A search of our archives brings you a selection of our favourite photographs from Sheffield in 1964.
Enjoy this trip down memory lane.
1. Inspection
Sheffield Fire Brigade, Division Street, inspection by HM Inspector of Fire Brigades, Mr W E Norwood, on August 12, 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Pond Hill
The old GPO sorting office in Pond Hill, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Austin Reed
Austin Reed Menswear in 1964, with Black Swan Walk to the left and Chapel Walk to the right, with Richards ladies fashion store on the corner with Fargate Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Coles Corner
Cole Brothers Limited department store, on the corner of Fargate and Church Street, Sheffield, pictured shortly before the start of demolition in April 1964. The site is now a Burger King fast food restaurant. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers