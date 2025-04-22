The park was developed by Alderman J. G. Graves between 1926 and 1936, to protect a thousand-year-old woodland from building development. Mr Graves donated the park to the city.
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at some of the many events held in the park in the 90s and 2000s.
1. Cliff and Richard
Newly born Highland calves Cliff and Richard pictured at Graves Park with supervisor Peter Fletcher (left) and stockman Brendan Carpenter and proud mum, Old Yellow, December 6, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)
2. Scruffs
Pictured are Helen and Joanne Clappison with their dog 'Innis' at the RSPCA Scruffs Dog Show in Graves Park, Sheffield, August 22, 1999 Photo: Waistell
3. Sheffield Show
Gladiator Wolf and strongman Geoff Capes visiting The Star stand at the Sheffield Show in Graves Park, August 27, 2001 Photo: Dennis Lound
4. Not just a walk in the park
Pictured at the Rose Garden Cafe, Graves Park, Sheffield, where the launch of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund's "Not just a walk in the park" was held. Seen are four people who have a special reason for supporting the event, left to right, Carole Mann, Alan Marsden, Jeanette Andrews and Deanna Glossop, August 4, 1999 Photo: Waistell
